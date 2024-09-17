Sponsored Content
OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum 2024: Focus on Digitalization and Climate Protection
The 31st OSCE Economic and Environmental Forum at the Czernin Palace in Prague focused on the global challenges posed by digital transformation and climate change. Under the theme “Strengthening security and stability in the OSCE area through digital innovation”, the risks and opportunities arising from technological change and climate adaptation were discussed in depth. The forum brought together high-level representatives from governments, international organizations, academia, business, and civil society to debate innovative approaches and policy solutions.
Meeting at the end of the 31st Economic and Environmental Forum of the OSCE in Prague. / Picture: © OSCE/Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, ID 576042, (CC BY-ND 4.0)
The opening of the Forum was chaired by Christopher Cutajar, Permanent Secretary of the Maltese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the OSCE Chairmanship of Malta. In his speech, he emphasized the need for international cooperation, especially given the current global uncertainties. Jan Lipavský, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, emphasized in his welcome address…
or Log In
Fast News Search