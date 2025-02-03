Schallenberg Attended EU-Summit Calling for Unity in Trade and Security Policies

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg went to Brussels to with other European Leaders for an Informal EU-Summit. / Picture: © BKA / Michael Gruber

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg met with fellow European leaders at an informal EU summit in Brussels to discuss the security of EU member states and the bloc’s relationship with the United States. A key topic of concern was the potential economic fallout from escalating trade tensions between the EU and the US. Schallenberg warned that a trade war would be detrimental to both sides and would ultimately benefit China as a third party.

"We are prepared for any scenario. As the European Union, we are ready to stand up for our interests. It is crucial that we remain united and do not allow ourselves to be divided," Schallenberg stated, expressing confidence that a resolution with the US could be reached.

Strengthening European Security and Defense

Beyond economic concerns, the summit also focused on making Europe more resilient, efficient, and autonomous in matters of security and defense. With growing geopolitical tensions, Schallenberg emphasized the need for long-term strategic planning.

"The ring of fire around Europe is closing in. It is essential to consider what we need for the future," he said. Addressing Austria’s neutrality, the chancellor noted that defense policies within the EU vary by country, but that collaboration remains beneficial. He advocated for “pooling and sharing” in defense research, procurement, and airspace surveillance to optimize military resources across Europe.

Schallenberg also highlighted the importance of closer security cooperation with the United Kingdom, particularly in light of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s participation in the summit. He called for new and innovative partnerships with the UK in defense matters, underscoring the need for stronger European coordination in the face of emerging global threats.

As EU leaders continue to navigate economic and security challenges, the Brussels summit reaffirmed Europe’s commitment to unity and resilience, ensuring that the continent remains a key player in global affairs.

Federal Chancellery of Austria