OSCE Ministerial Council in Malta: Challenges for the European Security Architecture

One of the most significant achievements of the Ministerial Council was the agreement on the appointment of the most important leadership positions. After intensive negotiations, Feridun Sinirlioğlu (Turkey) was appointed as the new OSCE Secretary General. Maria Telalian (Greece) will head the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). Christophe Kamp (Netherlands) will take over as High Commissioner on National Minorities, while Jan Braathu (Norway) has been appointed Representative on Freedom of the Media.

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg emphasized that these personnel decisions are not only of an administrative nature but represent a “lifeline for the OSCE”. “These decisions confirm the OSCE's ability to function effectively and respond to current threats,” said Borg.

Russia in focus: Lavrov's controversial participation

For the first time since the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov traveled to a meeting in an EU country, as reported by France24. His arrival in Valletta caused a great deal of controversy. While some member states, including the Baltic states Latvia and Lithuania, reacted with diplomatic abstinence, others - including Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg - called for the channels of dialog to be maintained.

Schallenberg explained: “We must not withdraw into echo chambers. The OSCE is one of the last platforms where East and West can sit at the same table.” Lavrov's appearance was sharply criticized by the USA, Ukraine, and several EU states. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Lavrov's speech as a “disinformation tsunami” after he accused the West of provoking an escalation of the war and bringing about “the resurrection of the Cold War”.

Lavrov used the meeting to sharply criticize the West. He accused the NATO states of contributing to the escalation by supplying weapons to Ukraine. He also described the OSCE as an organization “captured by NATO interests”. His speech was acknowledged by several delegates, including representatives of Ukraine, Lithuania, and Latvia, with a symbolic exit from the hall.

Lavrov's participation met with mixed reactions. While some delegations saw his presence as an opportunity for dialog, others viewed it as a provocation. The Ukrainian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, strongly condemned Lavrov's participation and described Russia as “the greatest threat to European security”.

Lavrov's controversial participation was also the subject of bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Ministerial Council. The USA and Ukraine in particular took the opportunity to renew their call for Russia to be excluded from the OSCE. However, several EU states emphasized that the OSCE must remain a platform for dialogue, even if this requires controversial meetings such as the one with Lavrov.

Criticism of human rights violations in Russia

Another dominant topic was the imprisonment of journalists in Russia. The organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called on the OSCE member states to demand the release of the 38 journalists imprisoned in Russia, including 19 Ukrainian media professionals who were arrested in the territories occupied by Russia. In this context, the handling of the case of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who died while in Russian custody, was also discussed.

Institutional reforms and prospects

The ministerial agreement on the new personnel decisions should help the OSCE to achieve greater stability. Borg emphasized that the “functionality of the organization” had come under pressure in recent months, as the leadership positions had been vacant since September 2024. The institutional changes would enable the OSCE to “fulfill its mandate to promote peace, democracy, and human rights”, said Borg.

The OSCE's ability to act has been severely restricted since February 2022, as Russia blocked decisions that require the approval of all 57 participating states. As the 2024 OSCE Chairmanship, Malta has made efforts to break this blockade. In addition to the personnel decisions, the future OSCE Chairmanships for 2026 and 2027 and the adoption of a budget remain unresolved.

Finland takes over the OSCE Chairmanship in 2025

At the end of the Ministerial Council, Finland officially assumed the Chairmanship for 2025. The Ministerial Council will take place in the summer of 2025, the anniversary year of the 50th anniversary of the CSCE Helsinki Final Act. However, as Finland wants to reduce the costs of the event, the plan is to hold the meeting in Vienna. Austria has already pledged its support. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen criticized Russia's attitude in this context: “We see no signs that Russia is seeking peace.” Valtonen emphasized the importance of the basic principles of the OSCE, especially given the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The 31st OSCE Ministerial Council marks a turning point for the organization. Despite Russia's controversial participation, the OSCE succeeded in strengthening its institutional capacity to act with important personnel decisions. However, continuing the dialogue in an increasingly polarized international environment remains a challenge. Malta's OSCE Chairmanship has paved the way for a more stable and better-equipped OSCE that is ready to face the security challenges of the 21st century.

