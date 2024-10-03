OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ian Borg on Strengthening the Organization during the UN General Assembly

On the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York, the OSCE Chairman and Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg emphasized the need to strengthen the functionality and resilience of the OSCE. / Picture: © OSCE/Micky Kroell, ID 561914, (CC BY-ND 4.0)

Borg met with the so-called OSCE Troika, consisting of the North Macedonian Foreign Minister Timčo Mucunski, the Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, and the OSCE officer Catherine Fearon, among others. A key topic was maintaining consensus on key decisions such as the appointment of new leaders and the adoption of a budget. Equally important was the discussion on Finland's priorities for the 2025 OSCE Chairmanship, particularly about the challenges posed by Russia's war against Ukraine.

Challenges and priorities

In his speech, Borg emphasized that the OSCE is at a “critical juncture” and that resilience must be more than just a guiding principle - it must be the “cornerstone of action”. The organization must be able to face the current uncertainties by acting flexibly, with foresight and determination, Borg continued. The discussions focused, among other things, on the OSCE's role in mitigating the effects of the war in Ukraine, one of the biggest conflicts in Europe for decades.

Another challenge discussed during the meetings was the OSCE's ongoing financial insecurity. In particular, the additional strain on the budget caused by the war, as well as the upcoming change in leadership, pose significant challenges for the organization. Borg reiterated Malta's commitment to ensuring the OSCE is equipped to deal with current challenges while preparing for future uncertainties.

International consensus and the future of the OSCE

Borg's talks also took place in the context of a long-term vision for the OSCE. He emphasized the need to strengthen the organization through “collective responsibility” and to ensure that it continues to serve as a platform for dialogue and cooperation. This is particularly important as the OSCE faces increased internal conflict and deadlock due to political tensions between Russia and the West. A priority for Borg and Malta as the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office is to keep the OSCE resilient and able to act to fulfill its original mandate: To secure peace and stability in the region.

The meetings in New York also served as preparation for the upcoming OSCE Ministerial Council, which will take place in Malta on December 5 and 6, 2024. At this meeting, the foreign ministers of the 57 participating states will come together to assess the security situation in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian region and discuss the OSCE's progress in its key areas of activity.

Borg's commitment shows that the future of the OSCE is based on international cooperation and dialog, despite the challenges posed in particular by the Russian war in Ukraine. By ensuring the functioning of the OSCE and resolving governance and budget issues, the foundations for a strong and resilient organization are to be laid. This is crucial to serve as a platform for security and stability in Europe and beyond, even in turbulent times.

OSCE