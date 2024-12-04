Police Violence During Protests in Georgia: Sharp Criticism from OSCE and Ombudsman

The political crisis in the Georgian capital Tbilisi has escalated to new heights. Following the government's decision to suspend EU accession negotiations until 2028, thousands of people took to the streets of the city in protest. The use of police violence against the demonstrators caused national and international outrage.

The protests, which originally began as peaceful demonstrations, were violently broken up by the police using water cannons, tear gas, and batons. Numerous people were injured, including media representatives who were covering the demonstrations. According to the Georgian Ministry of Health, 15 people had to be hospitalized, while others received medical treatment on-site.

OSCE: Violence undermines fundamental freedoms

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) expressed concern about the reports from Tbilisi. The police used water cannons, pepper spray, and batons to disperse the peaceful demonstrations. Numerous protesters and journalists were injured.

“The disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force constitutes a serious violation of the right to peaceful assembly,” emphasized the ODIHR in a statement. The right to peaceful assembly is a fundamental characteristic of democratic societies. Restrictions on this right must always be legally justified, necessary, and proportionate. The OSCE called on the Georgian government to uphold its commitments to international standards.

Reports of torture and violations

The allegations made by Georgian Human Rights Commissioner Levan Ioseliani are even more dramatic, as reported by ORF. After talking to over 200 detained protesters, he accused the police of using serious violence and torture. Many of those affected had injuries to their faces, eyes, and heads, indicating that disproportionate force had been used. “Deliberate, severe use of force for punishment constitutes an act of torture,” explained Ioseliani.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Health, 15 people were hospitalized on the night of November 30 alone, including eleven protesters and three media representatives. Numerous others required medical treatment on-site.

Opposition leader beaten unconscious

The arrest of opposition leader Nika Gwaramia, chairman of the Coalition for Change party, is particularly explosive. A video shows several people carrying a motionless man away. The country's largest opposition party stated that Gwaramia had been beaten unconscious by the police and taken away. The police have yet to make an official statement on the matter.

Background: Political crisis in Georgia

The protests have their origins in the controversial parliamentary elections at the end of October, which were overshadowed by allegations of fraud. However, the most recent escalation was triggered by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's announcement that EU accession negotiations would be suspended until 2028. This decision represents an abrupt departure from the country's previous integration with the West and has caused outrage across the country. According to the Ministry of the Interior, over 290 people have been arrested in recent days. Critics accuse the government of authoritarian tendencies and an increasing closeness to Russia.

International reactions and demands

The OSCE and human rights organizations are calling on the Georgian government to investigate the police violence and protect the right to peaceful assembly. The EU and the USA have also expressed concern about the developments in Georgia. “Freedom of expression and assembly are cornerstones of any democracy. Any violence against peaceful protesters is unacceptable,” said a spokesperson for the EU Commission.

The government in Tbilisi is facing growing international isolation as the protests in the country continue. It remains to be seen whether the escalation will lead to a political rethink or further exacerbate tensions.

OSCE