Georgia's political climate has been highly polarized for years, with the ruling Georgian Dream party facing increasing criticism in recent election cycles. In particular, the Transparency Law, which purports to regulate foreign influence on organizations in Georgia, has been used as a political tool to suppress civil society groups and intimidate opposition figures. Against the backdrop of this law and a tense atmosphere, the OSCE recorded numerous cases of pressure on voters and media dependent on the ruling party and violence against opposition actors.

In the run-up to the elections, Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili expressed doubts about the fairness of the electoral process and called for a review of the results. She reportedly announced that she would not recognize the results and called on the population to protest, fearing alleged Russian interference. This reflects the growing concern of many Western observers, who speak of an authoritarian tendency in the country and sharply criticize the democratic regression in Georgia.

Unequal distribution of resources and restricted media freedom

One of the central points of criticism was the unequal distribution of financial resources. According to reports, the ruling party Georgian Dream used state funds and influenced media coverage in its favor, while opposition groups, especially in rural areas, were under considerable pressure. The OSCE also criticized the role of the media as highly biased and politically influenced, which weakened transparency and diversity in the electoral process. Political actors, including the opposition United National Movement, accused the government of abusing its control over state media and making threats against opposition journalists.

In addition, the recent abolition of the gender quota in election candidate lists was seen as a step backward for the political participation of women. The Council of Europe delegation stressed that this was a signal that the role of women in Georgian politics was being marginalized. Pia Kauma, who led the OSCE delegation, expressed concern that the legal abolition of the women's quota would limit diversity and that women would continue to be exposed to prejudice and even violence.

International reactions and Georgia's European future

Several EU politicians and international observers emphasized the need for comprehensive reforms to strengthen Georgia's democratic institutions. The OSCE noted that although some progress had been made in the conduct of the elections, there was still considerable need for action to enable voters to make a free and fair decision. NATO representatives also emphasized the importance of a functioning democracy for Georgia's efforts to become a member of the EU and NATO.

Salome Zurabishvili and most Western-oriented opposition parties have now announced that they will not recognize the election results and are calling for nationwide protests. This underlines the tense situation and the challenge of stabilizing Georgian institutions and restoring trust in democracy.

The 2024 parliamentary elections represent a turning point for Georgia. International observers, including the OSCE and the Council of Europe, are calling for comprehensive changes to ensure the credibility of the electoral process. While the West focuses on the stability and democratic direction of the country, it is up to the Georgian government to take the critical voices seriously and take steps towards an open and inclusive democracy.

OSCE