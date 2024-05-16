Georgia in the Focus of the OSCE: Protests, Political Tensions and International Support

Ian Borg's visit to Tbilisi underlines the OSCE's continued support for conflict resolution in Georgia. During his meeting with Georgian political leaders, including President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Borg emphasized the need for increased cooperation and the role of the OSCE in promoting dialogue and trust. Borg also visited conflict areas along the administrative border and reaffirmed the cooperation with the EU Monitoring Mission to Georgia.

"Our aspiration is not merely to manage the status quo, but to achieve tangible progress in resolving conflicts and effectively tackling sources of instability," said Borg.

Minister Borg also met representatives of Georgian civil society and emphasized their essential role in strengthening democracy. He emphasized the OSCE's commitment to supporting freedom of assembly and media freedom and referred to the need to prevent violence against protesters and to hold those responsible to account.

Fierce protests against the "agent law"

For more than two months, there have been fierce protests in Georgia against the planned "agent law", as reported by ORF. This law stipulates that organizations that receive at least 20 percent of their funding from abroad must register with the authorities. Critics see parallels in this law to the Russian "agent law", which is used to suppress critical media and organizations. Despite strong opposition, the government plans to pass the law in parliament.

The reaction of the population to the law has been fierce. Tens of thousands of people have gathered in Tbilisi and other cities in recent weeks to protest against the law. The demonstrations were accompanied by a massive police presence and several arrests were made. The demonstrators fear that the law could jeopardize Georgia's course towards the EU and NATO. "We will not back down until this Russian law is repealed," said 19-year-old student Anuka Liparteljani.

International reactions and EU integration

The planned law has also caused an international stir, as reported by ORF. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell emphasized that the law was not compatible with the fundamental norms and values of the EU. The United States and the United Nations have also expressed their concern about the law and called on the Georgian government to change course.

Georgia has had EU candidate status since December, but the "agent law" could jeopardize the country's European future. Twelve EU foreign ministers expressed their concern in a joint letter and called for the law to be reviewed before the final vote. They warned that the law could represent a step backward for democracy and human rights in Georgia.

Authoritarian course of the government

The government under the "Georgian Dream" party is taking an increasingly authoritarian stance and defends the law as a measure to strengthen national sovereignty, as reported by ORF. The founder of the party, the oligarchic Bidzina Ivanishvili, has close ties to Russia and is seen as the driving force behind the proposed law. The government emphasizes that the law is necessary to protect Georgia's sovereignty against Western influences.

The dispute over the "agent law" could point the way for Georgia's future course. While many citizens and international observers hope that the country will continue to expand its relations with the EU and NATO, the government seems to be taking a different path. The coming months, especially the parliamentary elections planned for the fall, will be decisive for the direction Georgia takes.

Georgia is at a crossroads between a pro-Western orientation and a rapprochement with Russia. The role of international actors such as the OSCE and the EU will be of great importance in promoting peace and stability in the region and supporting democratic development.

