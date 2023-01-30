Chancellor Nehammer Visited Georgia
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has visited Georgia and expressed his support for the country’s EU integration. He also understood the complicated situation and showed comprehension regarding Russia the sanctions.
During a visit to Georgia, Chancellor Karl Nehammer pledged support for EU reapprochement. The process is not easy, "but it is worth intensifying your efforts," Nehammer said today at a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi. At the same time, Nehammer showed comprehension regarding the Georgian government's cautious course toward Russia, according to ORF.
As reported by Agenda, Tbilisi has condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine but is not participating in Western sanctions against Russia. Georgia is in a special geopolitical situation, "Georgian territory is occupied, and Russian soldiers are in the country, which means that politics is different," said the Federal Chancellor in a joint press statement. Nevertheless, he is glad that the country supports the financial sanctions against Russia. “Politics is the art of the possible. The Georgian government is moving along this corridor,” said Nehammer.
According to ORF, the war in Ukraine is a special challenge for Georgia, said Garibashvili. 20 percent of Georgian territory is occupied by Russia, which is why the government is pursuing "reasonable policies" to keep the peace. The Georgian head of government thanked Nehammer for supporting Georgia in moving closer to the EU. Georgia has already largely fulfilled the twelve conditions set by the EU. According to Garibaschvili, the opposition must also contribute to meeting the demands for an end to political polarization.
The former Soviet republic has been trying to move closer to the EU for years, but unlike Ukraine and Moldova, the country on the Black Sea did not receive candidate status last summer. The reasons for this are the regression in democracy and the rule of law criticized by the EU and the strong polarization in the country, as it is stated by ORF.