President of Georgia, Salomé Zourabichvili, in Austria
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 10 hours ago; 09:31 ♦ (Vindobona)
The President of Georgia, Salomé Zourabichvili, recently visited Austria and was hosted by President Van der Bellen at the Vienna Hofburg. The two heads of state discussed various issues, including the current political crises in Georgia and Austria. Read about the visit and what the presidents said at their joint press conference.
Georgian President Salomé Zourabichvili (right) received with military honors by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
The President of Georgia, Salomé Zourabichvili, was recently received by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on an official visit to Austria.
At a meeting in Vienna, President Van der Bellen and President Zourabichvili emphasized the similarities between Austria and Georgia. …
