Polish-Austrian Relations: Official Visit and Business Forum in Warsaw
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Polish President Andrzej Duda hosted Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Warsaw for the first official visit of an Austrian President in Poland since 2009. The two had a meeting and held a joint press conference in which they discussed various issues, including Poland's current issues with the EU. Van der Bellen also attended an economic forum and met with other Polish leaders. Read more about the details of the President's visit to Poland.
Polish President Andrzej Duda (mid-right) welcoming Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (mid-left) with a military honor in Warsaw. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits / HBF
Polish President Andrzej Duda welcomed Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen to Warsaw for an official visit following Van der Bellen’s visit to Auschwitz-Birkenau for the opening of the new Austrian national exhibition “Distance - Austria and Auschwitz” that was previously reported on by Vindobona.
Van der Bellen’s visit is the first bilateral visit of an Austrian president to Poland since 2009. …
