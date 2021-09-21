Sponsored Content
Van der Bellen at 76th UN General Assembly: "World Stage of Foreign Policy"
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is in New York attending the 76th UN General Assembly along with Chancellor Kurz and Foreign Minister Schallenberg. On Tuesday, President Van der Bellen attended the "Welcome Reception" with UN-Secretary General António Guterres and the opening of the General Assembly. The President also held talks with the presidents of Costa Rica, Ghana, Guyana, Senegal, and Zambia. Van der Bellen is still scheduled to meet with Secretary-General Guterres, various world leaders, and scientists to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and more. Read about the President's trip so far and what is next on his agenda.
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (right) walking through Central Park in New York with Austrian Ambassador to the UN New York Alexander Marschik (left). / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen is in New York with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly.
