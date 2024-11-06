62nd Round of Geneva Talks: Progress and Challenges in the Dialogue on the Conflicts in the South Caucasus

The Geneva International Discussions (GID) are international talks to address the consequences of the 2008 Russo-Georgian War held in the Palace of Nations in Geneva. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Mourad Ben Abdallah, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

At this latest round of talks, Magdalena Grono officially introduced herself as the new EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia. She took over the co-chairmanship together with Cihan Sultanoğlu, a representative of the UN, and Viorel Moşanu, the OSCE Special Representative for the South Caucasus. Grono, who took up her post in September 2024, is considered an experienced expert on the region. She succeeds Toivo Klaar, who held the position for six years and campaigned for rapprochement and stability in the region.

Working Group I: Focus on security agreements and renunciation of violence

A central topic of the 62nd round of the Geneva talks was the implementation of the six-point agreement of August 12, 2008, which was concluded following the conflict in South Ossetia. In Working Group I, the participants concentrated on the creation and implementation of international security mechanisms and the reaffirmation of the renunciation of the use of force. Despite strongly divergent positions between the delegations, it was possible to discuss current developments in the conflict regions. Georgia and Russia in particular, which often hold opposing views, endeavored to exchange views on security measures and attempted to find at least basic agreement, even if there was no substantial agreement.

There was a particular focus on the situation along the so-called administrative line to the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. There were reports of isolated tensions here, and the participants discussed possible steps to avoid escalation in these areas. The talks showed that, despite the deadlock, the GID format remains an important forum for keeping communication open and exploring possibilities for de-escalation.

Working Group II: Humanitarian challenges and blockades for internally displaced persons

Working Group II focused on humanitarian issues, including freedom of movement, documentation, livelihoods, education, and the fate of missing persons. The freedom of movement of affected populations in conflict areas remains a particular challenge. Grono and the co-chairs called on the participants to engage constructively and actively with all topics on the agenda. A recurring point of conflict was the rights and return of internally displaced persons and refugees, particularly from the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, to their original homelands.

As at previous meetings, however, this point could not be discussed in depth as some delegations - namely representatives of Abkhazia and South Ossetia - left the meeting on this topic. This break-off represented another blockage in the discussion of the humanitarian situation. Nevertheless, the chairmen made it clear that the issue of internally displaced persons and refugees would remain on the agenda and be taken up again at the next meetings.

Stability and willingness to engage in dialog remain crucial

Despite these tensions and difficulties, the participants emphasized the relevance of the Geneva talks as the only regular multilateral platform for dealing with conflicts in the South Caucasus. All participants assured their support for the format and reaffirmed their intention to work constructively towards a peaceful solution. The next round of talks is scheduled for March 2025, which could give the actors involved more time for bilateral negotiations and the development of additional proposals.

Magdalena Grono's new role and challenges

As the new EU Special Representative for the region, Magdalena Grono will play a key role in the coming months. With her experience in diplomacy and conflict resolution, her main aim is to strengthen the willingness to engage in dialogue and create opportunities to stabilize the situation. In Geneva, Grono reiterated her concern about the stalemate on some issues under discussion and stated that the EU remains firmly committed to supporting peace initiatives and the protection of human rights in the region. She also plans to intensify bilateral cooperation and maintain international attention to the conflict in the South Caucasus.

Grono's appointment as EU Special Representative in July 2024 is a clear sign of the European Union's desire to become more involved in the face of geopolitical tensions in the region. Her task will be to stabilize the fragile peace order and pave the way for a possible political solution to the conflicts. This new appointment could strengthen the EU's commitment and cooperation with the OSCE and the UN to jointly find a lasting solution for the region.

Historical significance and current dynamics of the Geneva talks

The Geneva International Discussions were established in response to the armed conflict between Russia and Georgia in August 2008 and were launched as a diplomatic measure to prevent a renewed outbreak of violence. Since then, more than 60 rounds of talks have taken place, making it possible to maintain the dialog between the conflict parties despite the deadlocked situation. Even if there has been no substantial progress in settling the conflicts, the talks provide a valuable platform for de-escalation and for exchanging views on current problems in the breakaway regions.

The 62nd round of talks has once again shown how important this platform remains for dealing with security issues and humanitarian challenges. The participation of international actors also underlines the importance of the GID format for stability in a geopolitically fragile region. The upcoming talks in March 2025 could be an opportunity to revisit previously unresolved issues and further negotiate possible solutions.

OSCE