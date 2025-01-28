Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong Meets Austrian Chancellor Schallenberg in Vienna

The meeting between Penny Wong (l.) and Alexander Schallenberg (r.) focused on intensifying bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, investment and innovation. / Picture: © BMEIA/Gruber

The talks focused on the importance of the Indo-Pacific as a geopolitical and economic growth region. Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasized: “For an export-oriented country like Austria, the Indo-Pacific is of strategic relevance. Developments in this region have a direct impact on Europe's security, stability, and prosperity.” The talks covered opportunities to strengthen trade, investment, and innovation, with a particular focus on green technologies and sustainable infrastructure projects.

The Indo-Pacific, a region characterized by growing geopolitical tensions and dynamic economic growth, represents an opportunity for Austria to further expand its position in international markets while contributing to global stability.

Cooperation in cyber security and technology promotion

Another key point of the talks was close cooperation in the area of cyber security and the fight against disinformation and foreign influence. Both sides emphasized the importance of the International Digital Security Forum (IDSF), which is taking place in Vienna this year. The forum is dedicated to the geopolitical role of technological innovations and offers a platform for international dialog on digital security.

“Technological innovations have the potential to both promote and jeopardize global stability. Cooperation between countries such as Austria and Australia in this area is therefore crucial,” explained Schallenberg.

Value-based order and the role of international law

Both Austria and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based international order. The two foreign ministers emphasized that international law is a cornerstone of global stability and plays a special role, especially in view of the tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

“Respect for international law and a rules-based international order are essential to prevent conflict and lay the foundations for long-term peace and prosperity,” said Penny Wong.

Growing importance of bilateral relations

The strategic partnership between Austria and Australia has grown in depth in recent years. In addition to economic and technological issues, it also includes joint initiatives in climate protection as well as cultural and scientific exchange. Penny Wong's visit illustrates the interest of both countries in further expanding their cooperation and jointly tackling global challenges such as climate change, digital transformation, and geopolitical instability.

In parallel, a study by the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) shows that the EU free trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand could offer moderate long-term economic benefits, including an increase in GDP and trade volume. Geopolitically, these agreements also enable the EU to strengthen its position in the Indo-Pacific region vis-à-vis China and the United States. However, challenges remain in areas such as agricultural trade and negotiations over sensitive market sectors. Austria, in particular, benefits from these agreements in the machinery sector and green technologies.

Future-oriented perspectives

Penny Wong's visit to Vienna sends a strong signal of the growing importance of relations between Europe and the Indo-Pacific. It also shows how medium-sized states such as Austria and Australia can influence global issues through strategic cooperation.

“Our partnership is based on shared values and the will to shape a sustainable and stable future,” emphasized Schallenberg. The focus on innovation, security, and international law makes the cooperation relevant not only for both countries but also for the international community.

Austrian MFA

WIFO

Australian MFA