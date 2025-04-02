China's Ambassador Visits the Austrian Theatres-Holding in Vienna

The Chinese ambassador to Austria, Qi Mei, sent a strong signal for international cultural exchange. During an official visit to the Austrian Federal Theater Holding or Bundestheater-Holding in Vienna, she met with Managing Director Christian Kircher and other representatives of the country's largest theater company to discuss opportunities for cooperation between Chinese and Austrian theaters.

Der 27. März ist das World Theatre Day. Von der Peking-Oper und der Sichuan-Oper bis hin zur Henan-Oper und Yue-Oper hat China im Laufe der Jahrhunderte rund 300 traditionelle Opernformen entwickelt. Jede Region hat ihren eigenen einzigartigen Stil, der von der sprachlichen… pic.twitter.com/SVYLycpegY — Qi Mei 亓玫 (@EmbQiMei) March 28, 2025

The meeting focused on promoting joint projects between national theaters in both countries. Qi Mei and Kircher discussed future collaborations, which could range from guest performances and artist residencies to joint productions. The aim is not only to strengthen mutual awareness in the field of performing arts but also to promote direct dialog between artists from both nations.

“Art knows no borders - through exchange and cooperation, we can develop a deeper understanding of the diversity of our cultures,” emphasized Ambassador Qi Mei during the visit. Christian Kircher also expressed his delight at China's interest in a closer cultural partnership: “We see great potential in a more intensive dialog with Chinese stage institutions. The diversity of forms, stories and perspectives can be very enriching for both sides.”

The visit was part of a broader diplomatic engagement by the Chinese ambassador in Austria. Qi Mei made her inaugural visit to Styria back in February, where she was received by Governor Mario Kunasek, as reported by Vindobona.org. In addition to political talks, the focus there was also on cultural exchange.

The Bundestheater-Holding, which includes the Vienna State Opera, the Burgtheater, and the Volksoper Vienna, is considered an important player in the European theater business. Cooperation with major Chinese theaters such as the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing or the Shanghai Grand Theatre could therefore be forward-looking not only on a cultural but also on an institutional level.

The exchange of artists, joint festivals or even bilingual theater productions - all of these ideas were considered during the talks. Concrete projects have not yet been announced, but both sides signaled their willingness to cooperate more closely.

This visit shows once again that cultural diplomacy is far more than a symbolic act. It is an important building block for mutual understanding and sustainable international relations - especially in a field such as the arts, which connects people beyond political and linguistic boundaries. The recent visit of Chinese Ambassador Qi Mei to the Bundestheater-Holding underlines the increasing importance of cultural exchange between Austria and China. The focus is on joint theater projects, artist exchanges, and the strengthening of bilateral relations in the performing arts.

Chinese Embassy Vienna