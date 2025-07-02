Chinese Ambassador QI Mei emphasizes the Role of Chinese companies in Austria

The ambassador highlighted that continued dialogue and support for the Chinese business community in Austria are crucial for the further development of the friendly and strategic partnership between the two nations. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

Ambassador Qi Mei attended the 2025 annual meeting of the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Austria, which was attended by representatives and honorary members of the association. In her speech, Ambassador Qi Mei praised the “active efforts of the association since its establishment and over the past year to strengthen communication with the local community, assume social responsibility, support association members, and promote economic and trade cooperation between China and Austria.”

She congratulated the association on a successful change of leadership and expressed her hope that, in accordance with its statutes, it would continue to intensively improve its services, promote international understanding and win-win cooperation, and make further contributions to the friendly strategic partnership and practical cooperation between the two countries.

Significance for Austrian and Chinese Businesses

Ambassador QI Mei took advantage of the event to hold talks with Ms. Barbara Eibinger-Miedl, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Finance. The two exchanged views on bilateral relations, financial cooperation between China and Austria, and other topics of mutual interest. Barbara Eibinger-Miedl has been State Secretary since March 2025 and previously served as Styrian Provincial Councilor, underscoring her role in strengthening regional and national economic relations.

The activities of Ambassador Qi Mei, who has played an important role in Chinese-Austrian relations since taking office in 2023, aim to deepen cooperation in various sectors. China is an important trading partner for Austria; and other economic relations between China and Austria are of considerable strategic importance for both countries. China is Austria's second most important import market worldwide, underscoring China's role as a key supplier to the Austrian economy. At the same time, China is Austria's ninth most important export market, highlighting the importance of the People's Republic as a buyer of Austrian products and services. These figures illustrate the deep mutual dependence and high potential for further growth in bilateral trade.

The involvement of Austrian companies in China is also a clear indication of the robust partnership. With over 650 Austrian companies operating around 900 branches in China, there is a strong presence and network in the Chinese market. These companies not only contribute to bilateral trade, but also promote the exchange of knowledge and technology as well as cultural understanding. Regular forums such as the “China Austria Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum,” serve as important platforms for strengthening these relationships and identifying new areas of cooperation.

Chinese Embassy Vienna