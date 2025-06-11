Export Day 2025: Austria's Export Economy with its Opportunities and Challenges

The Austrian Foreign Ministry once again had a booth at the Export Day event organized by the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ) this year. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Michael Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0 DEED)

The environment for exporting companies is currently characterized by uncertainty, geopolitical upheaval, trade conflicts, and growing protectionism. The escalating trade war between the United States and China threatens not only the global economy but especially the European economy, which has already been severely affected by the Russian war in Ukraine and lagging tech innovations. Factors such as sharply increased domestic energy, personnel, and bureaucratic costs as a result of the geopolitical crisis, as well as the consequent low growth momentum from top markets, are leading to a projected decline in exports of -1 percent for goods in 2025.

However, an increase of +2 percent is expected again in 2026. Despite these challenges, WKÖ President Harald Mahrer emphasized the risk-taking, innovative spirit, and resilience of Austrian exporters. Federal Minister of Labor and Economy Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer underscored the importance of diversifying trading partners and tapping into untapped potential. A package of opportunities worth 15 million euros has been put together to provide targeted support to export companies.

Strategies for international success

The Export Day 2025 was not purely about imparting knowledge but was an activation platform focusing on strategic exchange, individual consulting, and new partnerships. The three programmatic pillars were “Geopolitical Resilience,” “Economic Developments & Growth Markets,” and “Transformative Ecosystems,” with the opportunities and challenges of the green and digital transition always at the forefront.

AUSSENWIRTSCHAFT AUSTRIA sees great potential for intensifying economic cooperation in regions such as Southeast Asia & Oceania, Central Asia, India, the Gulf region, Japan, and North and South America. The countries of the Western Balkans also offer promising prospects.

High-profile speakers and expert exchange

More than 30 international experts from politics, business, and academia contributed to the program with presentations, panels, and workshops, as reported by “DiePresse". Keynote speakers included former German Federal Minister of Finance Christian Lindner, who outlined the necessary course for international growth, as well as Emily Mansfield (European Regional Director of the Economist Intelligence Unit) and Nick Redman (Oxford Analytica Editor-in-Chief), who highlighted the resilience of the European market. Alice Schmidt, Managing Director of Weitblick GmbH, spoke about the green economy as a driver of global resilience and new competitive opportunities. Other notable speakers included Herfried Münkler (Humboldt University), Krishna Sudheendra (UST), and Leo Ma (RoboForce).

More than 60 WKÖ economic delegates were on hand to assist companies with market entry, product approvals, customs issues, and legal frameworks. The advisory center served as a marketplace for selected export service providers, who took advantage of the opportunity to establish new business contacts. In panels and exclusive workshops, including in the new “Garage” area, concrete solutions were presented for current challenges such as the trade dispute between the US and Europe and the resulting tariffs.

Role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also had a booth at Export Day and highlighted its strong partnership with the WKÖ (“Team Austria”) in promoting Austrian economic interests abroad. The BMEIA's central tasks include supporting the enforcement of Austrian companies' rights abroad, promoting exports, enhancing Austria's attractiveness as a business location and security of supply, and facilitating the participation of Austrian actors in the implementation of EU projects in third countries. The BMEIA's business service coordinates global economic initiatives such as ReFocus Austria and supports Austrian companies with specific concerns abroad.

The Foreign Ministry is placing a special focus on the reconstruction of Ukraine, as reported by Vindobona.org. The government coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction, Wolfgang Anzengruber, took part in a workshop and a round table discussion. The national point of contact for Ukraine's reconstruction, which is based at the MFA, serves as a central contact point for the exchange, coordination, and networking of Austrian activities in this area.

Austrian MFA

WKÖ