Van der Bellen Visits Japan: Focus on Business Delegation and EXPO 2025

The highlight of the trip will be participating in EXPO 2025 in Osaka, in addition to an official meeting with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and a rare audience with Emperor Naruhito. Austria wants to present itself there as an innovative business location and forge new strategic alliances in the Asia-Pacific region.

Audience with the Emperor and political talks at eye level

Alexander Van der Bellen was received by Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Afterward, the Federal President spoke of a “great honor” to be able to meet His Majesty. Such imperial audiences are highly significant in diplomatic terms - they symbolize esteem and closeness in bilateral relations.

The day before, Van der Bellen had met Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo. Key topics of geopolitical and economic cooperation were discussed in the working meeting. Both sides emphasized the great potential of joint initiatives - particularly in the areas of innovation, environmental technology, and the development of green energy systems.

Global challenges such as the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and its impact on the global economy were also discussed. According to participants, the talks were characterized by mutual respect and strategic openness.

Austrian-Japanese economic forum: signal for new alliances

The trip kicked off with the opening of a bilateral economic forum in Tokyo, which was attended by numerous Austrian and Japanese entrepreneurs. In his speech, Federal President Van der Bellen emphasized the role of Austrian companies as “reliable partners with a spirit of innovation and a tradition of quality”.

Among others, Minister of Economic Affairs Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) and WKO Vice President Philipp Gady were also present. A central goal of the mission: is the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Japanese Ministry of Economy. The agreement is intended to intensify cooperation in key areas such as research, hydrogen technology, and start-ups.

Embassy work as a foundation: how Vienna prepared Japan's EXPO presence

A key component of the current trip is the diplomatic and cultural foundation that has been laid in recent years by the Japanese embassy in Vienna. Since the announcement of EXPO 2025 in Osaka, the embassy has organized numerous information events, exhibitions, and network meetings to raise awareness of the major event both among the Austrian public and within the business community.

Targeted communication campaigns - for example in cooperation with museums, cultural institutes, and technology platforms - were used to position the interdisciplinary approach of the World Expo in Austria at an early stage. In particular, the close cooperation with the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economy helped to make Japanese-Austrian topics visible. The EXPO was thus seen not only as a Japanese event but also as a joint source of inspiration for shaping global issues of the future.

This preparatory work made a significant contribution to strategically preparing the current economic mission and anchoring Austria's pavilion as an integral part of the EXPO vision.

Record trade figures, great potential for exports and investment

The current economic figures show that the timing of the trip is ideal: in 2023, the bilateral trade volume reached a historic record level of 4.6 billion euros. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, there is also an untapped export potential of around 1.5 billion euros - particularly in sectors such as mechanical engineering, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.

Austria is also becoming increasingly important as an investment location: around 170 Japanese companies are currently active in Austria, many of which are responsible for the entire CEE region. Together they employ over 5,000 people, mainly in research-intensive sectors.

Tourism is another pillar of bilateral economic relations. Over 105,000 guests from Japan visited Austria in 2024 - a new high following the pandemic-related dip. In June, Austria plans to further boost this development with its own tourism week at the EXPO.

EXPO 2025 in Osaka: Austria presents itself as a “laboratory for the future”

The focus of the visit is EXPO 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, which has the motto “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”. Austria will present itself there with over 65 events and around 140 companies. The country's pavilion - designed under the title “Composing the Future” - will showcase Austrian solutions for sustainability, design, the circular economy, and digital innovation.

On May 23, Federal President Van der Bellen will officially open the Austrian Nations Day at the EXPO. The ceremony will take place in the presence of Crown Princess Kiko of Akishino. Prior to this, Van der Bellen will take part in a traditional tea ceremony - a symbolic act of cultural recognition and diplomatic gesture.

With more than 28 million visitors expected, the EXPO is regarded as one of the largest international events of the coming years. Austria is making targeted use of this stage to position itself as a cosmopolitan, innovative, and reliable partner for future issues.

Cultural highlight: castle partnership between Himeji and Schönbrunn

The trip will conclude on 24 May with a visit to Himeji Castle - one of Japan's most famous historical buildings. The sister castle partnership between Himeji Castle and Schönbrunn Palace, which was agreed in Vienna in 2024, will be officially sealed there. This highly symbolic connection is intended to further promote cultural exchange and serve as a bridge between the two nations.

With the trip to Japan, Austria is not only underlining its economic interests but also its willingness to actively contribute to shaping global issues of the future. The combination of political dialog, economic mission, and cultural diplomacy makes this state visit a multi-layered signal toward Asia - and beyond.

Presidential Chancellery of Austria