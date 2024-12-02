Cultural Bridge between Austria and Japan: Schönbrunn Palace and Himeji Castle Enter Into Partnership

The ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Himeji, Hideyasu Kiyomoto, the Japanese Ambassador to Austria, Ryuta Mizuuchi, and Alexander Palma, Head of the Cultural Heritage Section at the Austrian Federal Ministry of Labor and Economy. Motyasu Yamada, Deputy Mayor of Himeji Toku Satoko, Deputy Head of Office, also came from Japan. They were joined by representatives of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and the Schönbrunn Group.

Klaus Panholzer, CEO of the Schönbrunn Group, emphasized the importance of the partnership: “With this agreement, the representatives of Schönbrunn Palace and Himeji Castle are reaffirming their commitment to preserving the irreplaceable treasures that have been entrusted to their care. At the same time, we are embarking on a future with a shared vision, characterized by cultural diplomacy, educational work, and sustainable tourism.”

A symbol of long-standing Austrian-Japanese friendship

The partnership between the two historic sites is more than just a cultural agreement - it reflects the long-standing relationship between Austria and Japan, which was established in 1869 with the Treaty of Friendship, Commerce, and Navigation. 155 years later, Schönbrunn and Himeji are building on this tradition and deepening the connection between the two countries.

For Alexander Palma from the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs, this cooperation not only stands for the promotion of cultural exchange but also for the strengthening of international relations: “The future intensification of cooperation with the city of Himeji will help to bring our two UNESCO World Heritage Sites closer together and further deepen our friendly ties.”

Schönbrunn Palace: a landmark of European culture

Schönbrunn Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1996, is one of Austria's most important cultural monuments. As the former summer residence of the Habsburgs, it not only reflects the splendor of a bygone era but also symbolizes the historical significance of Vienna as the center of European power. Every year, it attracts millions of visitors who come to admire the magnificent Baroque ensemble and extensive gardens.

The Schönbrunn Group, which manages the palace as well as other sites such as the Sisi Museum in the Vienna Hofburg, is actively committed to the preservation and further development of these cultural treasures. The new partnership with Himeji-jo adds a further international dimension to the Schönbrunn Group's commitment.

Himeji Castle: a masterpiece of Japanese architecture

Himeji-jo, also known as “White Heron Castle”, is one of the oldest and best-preserved castles in Japan. A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1993, the castle is an outstanding example of Japanese wooden architecture and combines functionality with aesthetics. Its striking whitewashed clay walls and the harmonious interplay of the building masses make it an architectural icon.

Founded in 1346, the castle was extended over the centuries and is now considered a prime example of castle architecture from the early Edo period. With its rich history and status as a national treasure, Himeji attracts millions of visitors every year. “The castle partnership between Himeji and Schönbrunn is a symbol of the deep-rooted friendship between our two countries and the mutual appreciation of our cultural heritage,” explained Hideyasu Kiyomoto, Mayor of Himeji City.

Cultural exchange and sustainable tourism

The partnership focuses on the exchange of expertise in areas such as heritage conservation, tourism management, and cultural education. The aim is to learn from each other and share best practices to ensure the preservation of the sites while developing new approaches to sustainable tourism.

Cooperation will also be strengthened through joint events. For example, a second signing ceremony is planned for May 24, 2025, in Himeji as part of the Austria Day at Expo 2025 in Osaka. Austria will be represented at the Expo under the motto “Composing the Future” and present its cultural and innovative strengths. “The Expo is an excellent platform to showcase Austria's contribution to shaping the future and to deepen relations with Japan in the long term,” emphasized Ursula Plassnik, the Austrian Government Commissioner for Expo Participation.

International cooperation for the preservation of the world heritage

With the partnership between Schönbrunn Palace and Himeji-jo, both sites are sending a strong signal of the importance of international cooperation in the protection of cultural heritage. The connection between Europe and Asia, which is strengthened by this cooperation, shows that the exchange of knowledge and experience plays a key role in the preservation of history.

Klaus Panholzer summarized the vision: “This partnership is a testimony to the power of international cooperation. I do not doubt that the fruits of our joint efforts will benefit countless guests.” The partnership between Schönbrunn and Himeji-jo is an example of the opportunities that cultural diplomacy opens up and will certainly be a model for further international cooperation.

Schoenbrunn Palace

Himeji Castle

BMAW