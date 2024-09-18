Japan's Rohto Pharmaceutical Invests in Austrian Sigmapharm

As part of this partnership, Rohto Pharmaceutical will acquire 51% of the parent company of the Sigmapharm Group, strengthening its presence in the European market while enhancing Sigmapharm’s production capacity and distribution network. Bernhard Wittmann, CEO of Sigmapharm, expressed his excitement: “Celebrating such a milestone in our 75th anniversary year is a great honor. This cooperation allows us to grow internationally, transitioning from a regional to a global player in the field of ophthalmic drugs and medical products.”

Masaya Saito, CFO of Rohto Pharmaceutical and President of Mentholatum, highlighted the strategic importance of the investment: “Sigmapharm and Austria represent a crucial partner for us in expanding our ophthalmic product development in Europe. Rohto is investing nearly €30 million, and we are excited to create innovative solutions together and serve the European market from Austria.”

A Boost to Austria’s Pharmaceutical Industry

The Austrian government has welcomed this major investment as a sign of confidence in the country’s pharmaceutical and life sciences ecosystem. Florian Frauscher, Head of Section at the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economy, praised the cooperation: “This partnership between Sigmapharm and Rohto is a strong signal for Austria as a research and production hub. It strengthens health outcomes, creates jobs, and boosts economic resilience in Europe.”

Burgenland’s Regional Economic Minister, Leonhard Schneemann, was equally enthusiastic about the expansion of the production site in Burgenland: “We are proud that two such reputable companies are joining forces to expand their operations in Burgenland. This investment is a great win for the region, creating jobs and reinforcing our reputation as an innovation hub.”

A Strategic Alliance with Global Reach

Sigmapharm, an Austrian company founded in 1949, has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality health products, particularly in the ENT (ear, nose, throat) and ophthalmic sectors. Its well-known brands, such as Coldistop and Coldamaris, are trusted in households across Austria. The partnership with Rohto Pharmaceutical gives Sigmapharm access to global markets, allowing the company to broaden its reach far beyond its regional roots.

Rohto Pharmaceutical, headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a global leader in over-the-counter drugs and skincare products. With this new partnership, Rohto is poised to expand its European operations, with Austria playing a key role. Its popular Rohto® Dry Aid® eye drops are already distributed by Sigmapharm in Austria, marking an early success in the collaboration.

Japan and Austria Forge Stronger Ties

This cooperation is the result of months of intensive project work between the two companies. Japanese Ambassador to Austria, Mizuuchi, visited Sigmapharm’s production facility in Hornstein in August and expressed his enthusiasm for the growing business ties between Japan and Austria. During his visit, he witnessed firsthand how this partnership is benefiting both countries, creating a “win-win” situation for both Rohto and Sigmapharm.

The ambassador’s visit highlighted how this collaboration exemplifies the positive development of Austrian-Japanese economic relations. With Rohto’s investment, the partnership aims to bolster innovation in ophthalmic products and tap into new markets across Europe.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Both companies are optimistic about the future. Sigmapharm’s Wittmann and Rohto’s Saito emphasized that by pooling their respective strengths in research, development, production, and distribution, they can provide high-quality ophthalmic products to European consumers and continue to grow together.

The partnership is not only a strategic business decision but also a demonstration of the importance of international cooperation in the pharmaceutical industry. Rohto’s investment marks a significant step in its European expansion, while Sigmapharm benefits from Rohto’s global experience and market reach. Together, the companies are poised to lead innovation in ophthalmology, solidifying their positions as key players in the European pharmaceutical landscape.

