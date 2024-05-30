UNOOSA and Japan Support New Space Law Legislation Missions in the Philippines and Thailand

Thanks to Japan's contribution, UNOOSA will be able to conduct technical advisory missions in the field of space law in the Philippines and Thailand. These missions will take into account the specific legal, administrative, and technical requirements of the two countries. The main objectives are to establish networks of focal points within the governments to organize international expertise, provide peer-to-peer networking opportunities, conduct face-to-face training, and jointly promote the project during implementation.

Objectives of the "Space Law for New Space Actors" project

The Space Law for New Space Actors project is unique in providing UN Member States with tailored support in drafting, revising, and implementing national space laws and/or national space policies in line with international space law. The aim is to ensure the long-term sustainability and safe exploration of outer space. In addition, the project aims to raise awareness of the existing normative framework of space activities and promote compliance with the five international space law treaties developed and concluded by the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS).

Importance of the international legal framework

The Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies (Outer Space Treaty) forms the basis of international space law. Since the Outer Space Treaty, UN Member States have agreed and adopted a growing list of treaties, principles, guidelines, and resolutions that together define the normative framework governing responsible activities in outer space. This normative framework has been instrumental in creating a safe and sustainable space environment that has enabled over half a century of exponential growth in space activities and the global space economy.

Voices on cooperation

UNOOSA Director Aarti Holla-Maini emphasized: "Over 80 Member States now operate national space programs. As more and more countries explore the possibilities of space activities, our office needs to provide support to improve compliance with the existing regulatory framework for space activities. The global governance of space has been negotiated by COPUOS over the last 65 years and now we need to focus on implementation. Our partnership with the Government of Japan is invaluable in meeting this demand, especially given the increasing number of space activities in the Asia-Pacific region."

The Permanent Representative of Japan to the United Nations in Vienna, Kaifu Atsushi, added: "It is a great pleasure to cooperate with UNOOSA on this important project since 2021. We are also honored to support countries in the Asia-Pacific region in developing national space laws and policies and raising awareness of the existing normative framework. Through this cooperation, we look forward to contributing to the further strengthening of the rule of law in outer space."

This new phase of cooperation between UNOOSA and Japan will not only improve the legal framework for space activities in the Philippines and Thailand but also make an important contribution to the global governance of outer space. Promoting the regulatory framework for responsible space activities is crucial for the sustainable use of outer space and the protection of the global space environment.

UNOOSA

Permanent Mission of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna