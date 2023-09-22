This is what the "laboratory of the future" in the Urban Lakeside or Seestadt Aspern is supposed to look like. / Picture: © Vienna Business Agency / LOVE architecture and urbanism ZT GmbH / Lorenz Consulting

The building will be constructed as a green building to the highest ecological standards and is scheduled for completion by 2026. "From that point on, around 250 researchers will be working on new therapies for diseases for which there have been no or inadequate treatment options to date," said Andy Plump, head of Takeda's global research and development division, who was present at the ceremony.

According to the Vienna Business Agency, the city is an attractive location for biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Vienna is known worldwide for its life science research, covering areas from biology and chemistry to medicine. Currently, about 600 companies are active in this sector in Vienna. "More than 40,000 highly qualified people work in this field in Vienna. Another 40,000 people are in training as students," said a spokesperson for the business agency.

The sector brings an economic output of 13 billion euros per year to Vienna and is experiencing strong growth. According to the Vienna Chamber of Commerce (WKW), biotechnology will be used in about half of the drugs in the future.

With the groundbreaking ceremony for Takeda's "Laboratory of the Future" in the lakeside city of Aspern, Vienna is underlining its role as the European capital of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research. This project promises not only advances in medical research, but also significant economic and labor market stimuli for the region. In addition to Andy Plump, Vienna's City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs Eva Landrichtinger and the Japanese Ambassador Mizuuchi Ryuta were also present.

Takeda

Vienna Business Agency

Japanese Embassy Vienna