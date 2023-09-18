OMV to Supply Air France-KLM 2,000 Tons of Sustainable Jet Fuel

OMV and Air France-KLM are committed to playing an active role in reducing the aviation industry's carbon footprint. / Picture: © © Airbus 2023 - Philippe Masclet - Master Films

This significant deal joins Air France-KLM's efforts to lead the way in sustainable aviation. Fatima Da Gloria De Sousa, Vice President of Sustainability at Air France-KLM, emphasized that the company aims to use at least 10% SAF on all flights by 2030, which goes far beyond EU requirements.

OMV's supply of SAF to Air France-KLM is in line with a previous memorandum of understanding, which stipulated that the airline will have access to purchase more than 300,000 tons of SAF from OMV by 2030.

Martijn van Koten, OMV Executive Vice President of Fuels & Feedstock, noted the importance of this collaboration, emphasizing that sustainable jet fuel can significantly reduce CO2 emissions. He sees the agreement as an opportunity to "accelerate the sustainability efforts of both companies."

The European Parliament has introduced measures to promote green change in the aviation industry. From 2025, a minimum of 2% of aviation fuel must come from sustainable sources. This percentage will be increased every five years to further encourage the industry to take green measures.

SAF, which is produced by OMV, is created by co-processing sustainable and regional raw materials such as used cooking oil at its refinery in Schwechat. The use of SAF can lead to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of over 80 % compared to conventional fuels.

Air France-KLM has set strict criteria for sourcing SAF. It must not compete with food or feed and must be certified by RSB or ISCC. In addition, it must not be produced from palm oil. The SAF projects chosen by Air France-KLM have a CO₂ reduction of at least 75% compared to conventional jet fuel.

Overall, this cooperation underlines the determined efforts of both companies to reduce the carbon footprint of the aviation industry while paving the way for a more sustainable and greener future in the aviation industry.

OMV