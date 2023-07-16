OMV's Polyolefins Business Cooperation: Concerns Raised as Greens Question Borealis' Future
Austrian energy company OMV has decided to pursue negotiations with ADNOC, the state-owned oil company of the United Arab Emirates, on potential cooperation of their polyolefins business. This reinforces certain concerns of the critical voices on the OMV-ADNOC deal.
The polyolefins business comprises the companies Borealis and Borouge, which are leading suppliers of polyolefin solutions. Borealis is 75% owned by OMV and 25% by ADNOC, while Borouge is 54% owned by ADNOC and 36% by Borealis. A potential combination of the two companies under a jointly controlled platform would create a global polyolefins company with a strong presence in key markets.
The potential transaction would build on the existing perceived successful partnership between OMV and ADNOC, combining the technological expertise of Borealis and Borouge with their cost-efficient production and access to large markets. The goal would be a company with significant growth potential, both organically and through acquisitions.
OMV CEO Alfred Stern emphasized the industrial relevance of such a cooperation, stating that it would be an opportunity for the implementation of OMV's Strategy 2030. However, further negotiations and agreements are needed before a final decision can be made.
The potential transaction would meet OMV's acquisition criteria and capital allocation framework and would need to be approved by the boards of both companies as well as the relevant authorities.
Greens made a parliamentary question on the future of Borealis
The Austrian Green Party has submitted a parliamentary question on the matter to the Minister of Finance Magnus Brunner after rumors of a possible merger of the chemical companies Borealis and Borouge had already surfaced in the run-up to the decision. The Greens were concerned about the future of Borealis, as OMV, which holds a majority stake in the company, has sent conflicting signals about the future of the plastics company.
The Greens want to know from the finance minister whether the ministry has been informed about a possible transaction and whether talks have taken place with the parties involved from Abu Dhabi. They fear that a contribution of Borealis to a new petrochemical group could lead to an erosion of OMV's influence on important decisions.
The Borealis deal with Abu Dhabi would massively weaken Austria's position. Now, he said, OMV had a majority stake in Borealis and was in the driver's seat. "After the deal, Austria would sit at the cat table and would no longer have anything to say," Green business spokeswoman Elisabeth Götze said, according to ORF.
OMV's role in Austria's economy in particular
OMV is one of Austria's largest listed industrial companies, with consolidated sales of EUR 62 billion and a workforce of around 22,300 in 2022.
In Chemicals & Materials, OMV is one of the world's leading suppliers of advanced and circular polyolefin solutions through its subsidiary Borealis and a European market leader in basic chemicals and plastics recycling. Together with its two major joint ventures - Borouge (with ADNOC, in the UAE and Singapore) and Baystar™ (with TotalEnergies, in the USA) - Borealis provides products and services to customers around the world. OMV's Fuels & Feedstock business produces and markets fuels as well as feedstocks for the chemical industry, operates three refineries in Europe, and holds a 15% stake in a refinery joint venture in the UAE. OMV operates around 1,700 service stations in eight European countries. In the Energy business area, OMV explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in the four core regions of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, North Sea, and Asia-Pacific. The average daily production in 2022 was 392 kboe/d. The activities also include the low-carbon business and the entire gas business.
OMV is working hard to transform itself from an integrated oil, gas, and chemicals company into a leading supplier of innovative sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials, and in the process become a global leader in the circular economy. With the transition to a low-carbon business, OMV is pursuing the goal of becoming climate-neutral in all three scopes by 2050 at the latest. OMV shares are traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange (OMV) and as American Depository Receipts (OMVKY) in the USA.