Austria on the Way to Innovation Leader in the European Innovation Scoreboard 2023
Austria has improved to sixth place in this year's European Innovation Scoreboard (EIS) and is thus on the right track to becoming an innovation leader.
Austrian Federal Minister for Education, Science, and Research, Martin Polaschek, is delighted with the ranking achieved. The goal of being among the best five countries in the EU has almost been achieved. The attractiveness of the Austrian research system and the contribution of researchers in times of crisis make a significant contribution to securing prosperity, Polaschek emphasized.
In a global comparison, the EU is in fifth place behind countries such as South Korea, Canada, the USA, and Australia. Austria has moved up two places and is at the top of the "Strong Innovators" group, followed by Germany, Luxembourg, Ireland, Cyprus, and France. Austria's innovation performance growth was an impressive +6.4 percentage points over the 2016-2023 period.
Austria exceeds the EU average in nine out of twelve innovation dimensions and leads in the innovation dimension of "Intellectual Capital" in the EU country comparison. Particularly positive are the high values for R&D expenditures in the public sector, the share of foreign doctoral students, and public-private co-publications. These developments confirm the success of the RTI Strategy 2030, which keeps Austria on the right track.
However, to become one of the top 5 innovation leaders, further efforts are needed from researchers, funding companies, and the public sector. Federal Minister Polaschek emphasizes the need to strengthen research and to continue on the chosen path to boost confidence in science and to promote effectiveness and excellence in research.
The Deputy Secretary General of the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce (WKÖ), Mariana Kühnel, also emphasizes the importance of innovation for strengthening Austria's competitiveness in the international environment. She calls for intensified efforts, such as incentives for private venture capital and a long-term increase in funding for open-topic research. Progress in the areas of strength of Austria as a location for research and innovation, such as government-funded support for business-related research and development (R&D), is already showing positive results.
The RTI Strategy 2030 and other initiatives in the areas of education, innovation, and digitization are being implemented together with stakeholders from business, science, and society to bring Austria closer to its goal of becoming an innovation leader. Collaboration between science and business, the expansion of digital infrastructures and tools, and the promotion of research and innovation along the entire innovation cycle are crucial to successfully implementing digital and green transformation and promoting entrepreneurial success.