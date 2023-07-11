Wealth of the Richest Austrians Grows Despite Global Trends
In its latest issue, the business magazine "trend" publishes its annual ranking of the "100 richest Austrians". In contrast to some global studies, which show a slight decline in the ownership of the super-rich, Austria shows a different development. The assets of the 100 wealthiest individuals and families increased by five percent to a total of around 210 billion euros.
This is due to the lower share of financial assets and the increase in corporate assets, which are the biggest factor in assets. In particular, investments in listed companies have benefited from the recovery of the capital markets since mid-May 2023, the cut-off date for the ranking.
The ranking is still headed by the Porsche and Piech families, although their assets have fallen slightly to 38.8 billion euros due to share price losses at their most important holdings (Porsche SE, Volkswagen). Mark Mateschitz, who has replaced his father as Austria's richest person, is moving ever closer to the top with the continuing success of Red Bull. His fortune grew by a further 30 percent to around 32.5 billion euros, according to "trend."
In third place in the ranking for the first time is Viennese entrepreneur Georg Stumpf, whose German industrial plant manufacturer Exyte expects sales of around seven billion euros this year. Stumpf also has considerable financial assets from previous real estate developments and transactions. His rise is also since billionaire heiress Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler, who is an Austrian citizen, is now listed with only her 20 percent stake in the German family holding company, while the remaining 80 percent belongs to her son Georg Schaeffler.
The founder of Signa, René Benko, is currently the subject of public criticism but has been able to maintain his position in the top 10 without any problems (8th place). The decline in his assets to 4.2 billion euros has less to do with the turmoil at Kika-Leiner and the German department store group Karstadt-Kaufhof than with the fact that his stake in Signa Prime, the heart of his real estate group, has fallen. His online sports retailer, Signa Sports United, has also fallen sharply in value.
Despite inflation, sales, and corporate profits have, for the most part, risen significantly, which has also led to an increase in the value of the owners' holdings. Some families, such as the Lehners (packaging group Alpla) or the Binder (timber industry), were able to record significant leaps in the rankings.
Overall, the nominal increase in wealth of the 100 richest remained below the rate of inflation, resulting in a small real minus. The number of billionaires in the ranking remained unchanged at 49.