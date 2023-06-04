Vienna Business Agency and Climate Lab For Sustainable Economic Development
Since its founding in September 2022, the Climate Lab has strived to achieve Austria's climate neutrality targets and the goals of the Austrian circular economy strategy as quickly as possible through innovative collaborations and alliances.
Companies are also increasingly focusing on climate protection and sustainability. It is therefore all the more significant and gratifying that the Climate Lab has now gained the Vienna Business Agency as a founding partner.
"Together we will work on climate-neutral solutions in the Climate Lab and thus also support Vienna's path on the climate roadmap," Gebhard Ottacher, Managing Director of the Climate Lab, is pleased to say. Together with the Climate Lab, the Vienna Business Agency will drive ambitious lighthouse projects and primarily accompany small and medium-sized enterprises on their way to climate neutrality.
"As the city's location agency, we see it as our responsibility to support Viennese entrepreneurs in making their business processes more sustainable and in driving developments to reduce CO2 emissions," says Gerhard Hirczi, Managing Director of the Vienna Business Agency. "Vienna is a role model for Austria and Europe in terms of climate protection and climate neutrality. The innovative solutions of Viennese companies not only make a positive contribution to climate protection but are also an important competitive advantage for the business location."
Through the cooperation, the Vienna Business Agency can draw on the experience of the Climate Lab Community in the future realignment of its funding portfolio towards climate neutrality. In particular, this involves the targeted design of subsidies that support projects aimed at achieving CO2 neutrality.
The partnership will become tangible for all interested parties on June 6, when the Smart City SuMMit, organized by the Vienna Business Agency, will take place at the Climate Lab in Spittelau. Here, people will discuss what cities need to do to remain livable for future generations and what contribution city-based organizations can make. The Smart City SuMMit is part of the international startup festival ViennaUP'23.
The Climate-Lab community includes the founding partners Climate and Energy Fund, Wien Energie, EIT Climate-KIC, Impact Hub, and Wiener Linien as well as the additional industry partners Atos, Siemens Energy, Lafarge, voestalpine HPM, Rhomberg, more than 20 ecosystem partners and over 100 Climate-Lab members.