Gazprom Austria Inventory is Now Being Auctioned Off
The Gazprom subsidiary in Austria has become insolvent, and now its assets are being auctioned off at the Aurena auction house. The offer includes 240 exhibits and the purchase of Russian business memorabilia.
In April, the Gazprom subsidiary in Austria became insolvent and now its assets are being auctioned off. Auction house Aurena is offering a total of 240 items, including well-known objects such as a pipeline map of Europe and an aerial photograph of the Baumgarten natural gas station.
But the offer goes beyond technical artifacts and also includes green plants, paintings, and even a wine-tempering cabinet. All the office equipment including computers, servers, furniture, telephones, and shredding machines are also up for auction. In the pictures, the items seem to have been left behind in a night and fog operation; in some cases, the shredder machines' bins have not been emptied.
The auction will take place online, and interested parties have until May 24 to place bids. This is a unique opportunity to acquire parts of Gazprom's subsidiary in Austria and potentially own historically significant items. In addition to the obvious collectibles, rumors are circulating that some of the paintings may also have artistic value, as they could be works by regional or international artists.
In addition, this auction also offers the opportunity to learn more about the history and importance of Gazprom's subsidiary in Austria and would allow interested parties to own a part of current economic and political history. The pipeline map of Europe, for example, can provide insights into network structure and European energy supply. The aerial photograph of the Baumgarten natural gas station could provide interesting details about the infrastructure and transport routes of natural gas.
You can access the auction here!