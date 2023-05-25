Austria's Best Tax Consultants Were Awarded
The Institute for Investment Consulting (IFA AG) and the daily newspaper "Die Presse" presented the coveted "Tax Consultant of the Year" award to the best tax consultants in Austria. The festive award ceremony took place in the Sofiensälen in Vienna and was accompanied by Federal Minister of Finance Dr. Magnus Brunner as keynote speaker. More than 16,000 nominations demonstrate appreciation for both the industry and the award.
The winners in seven specialist categories and nine federal state rankings were presented with the prestigious "Tax Consultant of the Year" award. In addition, two special prizes were awarded: Dr. Alfred Brogyányi received the honorary award for his life's work as a tax consultant and auditor, while Maximilian Henhofer received the "Rookie of the Year" award for the best tax consultant examination. The cooperation with the Chamber of Tax Advisors and Certified Public Accountants made it possible to award this special prize.
In his keynote speech, Finance Minister Dr. Magnus Brunner emphasized that Austria's tax consultants acted as reliable partners for domestic companies last year with their competence, quality of advice, and commitment. He praised their decisive role in strengthening Austria as a business location and thanked them for the good cooperation between companies, tax authorities, and funding agencies.
The CEO of IFA AG, DI Michael Baert, paid tribute to the award winners and emphasized that the "Tax Advisor of the Year" award has been recognizing the absolute top performance of Austrian tax experts for nine years now. He thanked all entrepreneurs and freelancers for their nominations and the expert jury for its decisions. Gerhard Hofer, deputy editor-in-chief of the daily newspaper "Die Presse", emphasized that readers benefit from the expert analyses and reliable information provided by Austrian tax advisors. The award "Tax Advisor of the Year 2023" honors the comprehensive achievements of the award winners and the entire industry.
The award winners were selected by a jury of experts from the real estate, banking, and finance industries as well as by public voting. A total of 15,964 nominations were submitted, demonstrating the high regard in which the industry is held. The state rankings were based on the number of votes cast, while the specialist categories were determined by a shortlist drawn up by the specialist jury.
About the Institute for Investment Consulting
IFA AG is the largest provider of direct real estate investments in Austria with over 500 completed projects. It manages more than 2.6 billion euros for over 7,800 mainly private investors and offers investment opportunities starting at 10,000 euros. Projects include subsidized housing, exclusive prime investments, and bond issues. IFA AG is a subsidiary of SORAVIA, one of the leading real estate groups in Austria and Germany.
Awarded tax advisors
Winners of the professional categories:
- Reorganizations: Dr. Stefan Hübner | Deloitte Tax Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH
- Private Clients: Prof. Dr. Friedrich Fraberger LL.M. | KPMG Austria GmbH
- Real estate and construction industry: MMag. Maria Winklhofer | Raml und Partner Steuerberatung GmbH
- Tourism and hotel industry: KommR Silvia Musial MBA CMC | mc tax Steuerberatung GmbH
- International and group tax law: Mag. Gabriele Holzinger | Deloitte Services Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH
- Small and medium-sized enterprises: Mag. Monika Seywald | TPA Steuerberatung GmbH
- Liberal professions: Mag. Dr. Patricia Andretsch | BDO Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft
Laureate "Allrounder Federal State":
- Burgenland: GCT Gneist Consulting Team Steuerberatung GmbH
- Carinthia: ALPEN-ADRIA Steuerberatung GmbH
- Lower Austria: KPS Partner Steuerberatung | Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH
- Upper Austria: Raml und Partner Steuerberatung GmbH - Salzburg: KPMG Austria GmbH
- Styria: CONFIDA Styria Tax Consulting GmbH
- Tyrol: Pardeller Tax Consulting and Management Consulting GmbH & Co KG
- Vorarlberg: RTG Dr. Rümmele Tax Consulting and Auditing GmbH & Co KG
- Vienna: TPA Tax Consulting GmbH
Rookie of the Year" award winner:
- Maximilian Henhofer
Laureate "Lifetime Achievement":
- Mag. Dr. Alfred Brogyányi
The expert jury consisted of business journalist André Exner, Dr. Konrad Gröller from Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Mag. Alexandra Habeler-Drabek from Erste Bank Österreich, Dr. Cattina Maria Leitner from DORDA Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Dr. Heimo Scheuch from Wienerberger AG, Alexander Schütz from C-QUADRAT Investment AG and Mag. Erwin Soravia from SORAVIA.