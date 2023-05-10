Vienna Stock Exchange Reports High Profits for Third-Year Running
Vienna's stock exchange, Wiener Börse AG, has announced high profits for the third year in a row, despite the turbulent economic environment of 2022. Vienna's stock exchange plans to continue its focus on consistent market modeling and alignment with international standards and is calling on the government to act to take advantage of the capital market's potential as a powerful lever.
Vienna's stock exchange, Wiener Börse AG, announced on Wednesday that it achieved high profits for the third year in a row in a turbulent 2022 environment, with revenues reaching EUR 80.0 million and a profit before tax of EUR 47.30 million. The company's equity turnover increased by 2.4% to EUR 87 billion, with high equity turnover, listing revenues, and a flourishing central securities depository in the Czech Republic as the strongest revenue drivers.
Wiener Börse AG also noted that it was placing its data business on a broader footing with its stake in a European joint venture, Euro CTP, and plans to launch a subscription service called "FirstPlace", which would enable private investors and customers of participating banks to directly participate in securities issues in the future. Wiener Börse AG CEO Christoph Boschan said, "Our diversification creates a broad offering for our customers and a strong foundation for our continued success."
The pipeline for IPOs this year is well-filled, and with rising interest rates, equity financing is becoming more attractive. Wiener Börse AG is one of the most efficient stock exchanges of its size, and its infrastructure and network make a decisive contribution to the Austrian capital market.
The company's Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Heimo Scheuch, affirmed that Austrians have recognized the opportunities of the stock market and are focusing more on private investments, with every fourth person holding securities. Scheuch believes that tax incentives for private pension provision can mobilize capital for innovation and that Austria could transform more successfully through broad participation and maintain and expand its prosperity with sustainable growth.
Wiener Börse AG plans to continue its strategic focus on consistent market modeling and alignment with international standards. The company's sales focus in the bond segment multiplied by the number of new listings, and with more than 13,000 bonds from 38 countries, the Vienna MTF is one of the most active bond listing hubs in Europe. In addition, Wiener Börse AG plans to simplify the subscription of securities for private investors with its subscription tool, FirstPlace.
Equity financing is becoming more attractive again compared to debt financing, and the upcoming transformation in the context of the energy transition could spur innovation financing in the future. Wiener Börse AG called on the government to act, as political development is needed to take advantage of the capital market's potential as a powerful lever.