Diplomatic Trip to Styria: Between Business Location and Chocolate Paradise

Lifestyle & TravelCulture ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:04 ♦ (Vindobona)

After a break of several years due to COVID - Pandemic, the traditional diplomatic excursion finally took place again. This time, the ambassadors based in Austria had the opportunity to get to know the many facets of the local culture, innovative strength, and culinary delights in Styria.

The diplomats' excursion to Styria offered participants a unique opportunity to experience first-hand Austria's diversity and attractiveness in the areas of culture, business, and pleasure. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Baurecht / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The event also provided an ideal platform for exchange and networking for the approximately 100 diplomats from around the world who attended. The high number of participants once again underlined the importance of Vienna as an international center for dialogue and diplomacy.

Many of the ambassadors represent their countries not only in Austria but also at over 40 international organizations based in Vienna. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg took the opportunity to thank the participants for their excellent cooperation and reiterated the importance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges.

The varied program took the group already in the morning to AVL List, a leading company in the field of industrial transformation. There, discussions focused on Austria as a business location and the challenges of modern industry. In the afternoon, the group went to the picturesque region of southeastern Styria to visit the Zotter World of Experience, a chocolate paradise of a special kind. The participants not only got to sample a variety of delicious chocolates but also gained an insight into Austrian creativity, sustainability, and entrepreneurship.

The diplomatic excursion thus not only provided a welcome break from the daily diplomatic routine but also gave the ambassadors a deeper insight into Austrian culture and business. The event also strengthened relations between the diplomats and Austria and once again underlined the country's role as a bridge between nations.

BMEIA

Zotter, Styria, Public Diplomacy, Josef Zotter, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, BMEIA Diplomatenausflug, AVL
