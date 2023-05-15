Diplomats From All Over the World Compete in Soccer Tournament in Vienna
Last weekend, an extraordinary soccer tournament took place in Vienna: Diplomats from different countries competed against each other on the green pitch. The event brought diplomacy and sports together for the first time in a unique way.
The Vienna Diplomatic Cup, which was organized under the auspices of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, offered participants the opportunity to interact with each other away from diplomatic negotiations in a relaxed and sporting atmosphere. Teams from overall embassies and international organizations in Vienna participated.
The matches were played on the high-quality soccer pitch next to the Vienna International Centre in Vienna, which was reserved especially for the tournament. From the first to the last minute, the diploma teams showed impressive sportsmanship and great commitment. The joy of playing and the idea of fair play were in the foreground, while the players from different countries demonstrated their soccer skills.
The event was attended by many spectators from the diplomatic community, the local population, and representatives of the media. The interest and enthusiasm for the tournament were palpable, and those in attendance cheered on the teams with great enthusiasm. Prominent ambassadors and representatives of international organizations also played actively or visited the tournament as spectators. For example, Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal and numerous diplomats from embassies and international organizations were present in Vienna.
The tournament not only provided an opportunity to compete against each other in sporting terms but also to promote exchange and the forging of new contacts between the diplomats. During the breaks and after the games, participants were able to share their experiences and perspectives, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation.
After an exciting competition, the GRULAC (Group of Latin America and the Caribbean) team finally prevailed and was crowned this year's winner of the diplomatic soccer tournament. But regardless of the results on the pitch, it was clear that the real winner was international understanding and the spirit of the sport. The participants were able to demonstrate their diplomacy on the field as well in this friendly competition.
The diplomats' soccer tournament in Vienna was a complete success and will undoubtedly help to further strengthen cooperation and understanding between different nations. It was an outstanding example of how sport can serve as a bridge to promote common interests across cultural and political boundaries.
Great Belgian team performance at the 1st Vienna Diplomatic Cup this Saturday pic.twitter.com/sEjlVMxwwY— Belgium in Vienna (@BelgiuminVienna) May 14, 2023
Sport verbindet - Am Samstag, dem 13.5. hat unsere Botschaft am Vienna Diplomatic Cup teilgenommen. Wir gratulieren allen Teilnehmer:innen der 32 Teams zu den tollen sportlichen Leistungen und bedanken uns herzlich beim @MFA_Austria für die Organisation!#equalityinsport pic.twitter.com/xgzlbRjlaR— Frz. Botschaft Österreich (@France_Autriche) May 15, 2023
Together w/ @NZinVienna we were proud to participate in the 1st Vienna Diplomatic Cuphosted by @MFA_Austria this past weekend. The 32 teams from all over the made this tournament a true celebration of diversity, cooperation, team spirit & being #UnitedInSports! pic.twitter.com/X2bDbiqEH2— Australian Embassy and Permanent Mission to the UN (@AusAmbVIE) May 15, 2023
What an amazing day on the field!— U.S. Embassy Vienna (@usembvienna) May 15, 2023
A huge thank you to the @MFA_Austria for successfully hosting the first-ever #ViennaDiplomaticCup on Saturday. This soccer tournament brought together the diplomatic community in Vienna in a spirit of camaraderie and friendly… pic.twitter.com/PGVcA4wKvV
Ein großes Dankeschön an @MFA_Austria für die erfolgreiche Ausrichtung des allerersten #ViennaDiplomaticCup am Samstag. Das Fußballturnier brachte die diplomatische Gemeinschaft in Wien im Geiste des freundschaftlichen Wettstreits zusammen. Unser Team hat alles gegeben! pic.twitter.com/NQTXXPzNwV— Botschaft der Schweiz in Österreich (@CHBotschaftWien) May 15, 2023