Selling of Turmoel Fuel Business to the Polish Group Orlen
The Austrian-based Doppler mineral oil group has sold its Turmöl fuel business to the partly state-owned Orlen mineral oil group from Poland, Orlen announced. As a result, the Turmöl service stations are switching to a large international group.
Orlen announced that it is taking over more than 260 Turmöl-branded service stations belonging to the Doppler Group. The exact purchase price was not disclosed. The sale is expected to take place in late 2023 or early 2024, subject to approval by antitrust authorities.
The Doppler Group acquired Turmöl in 2003. According to its information, Turmöl has more than 260 service stations and a market share of 10 percent in Austria. According to the ORF, " the company most recently employed slightly more than 640 people. In 2022, the Doppler Group recorded sales of around 1.8 billion euros and sold more than 1.3 billion liters of fuel.
Polish oil company Orlen S.A. is 49.9 percent owned by the Polish state and posted sales of 278 billion zlotys (62.6 billion euros) in 2022.
Gas station with history
The history of the Doppler Group dates back to 1932 when Franz Doppler (the grandfather of the current owner) entered the wholesale petroleum products business in Wels, Upper Austria. After World War II, the company expanded into the service station business and introduced the Aral brand in Austria. From 1967, the Group operated under the Shell brand, switching to Esso in 1980 and finally switching to the BP brand in 2001. In this context, Bernd Zierhut, then head of service stations at BP Austria, also joined the Doppler Group as a second board member, a position he still holds today.
A significant step in the company's history followed in 2003 when the Doppler Group acquired the Turmöl gas station chain and owned its service station brand for the first time. In 2021, Doppler and BP parted ways. All existing Doppler BP service stations were converted into Turmöl service stations, so that from then on the Doppler Group only operated service stations under the Turmöl brand.
Turmöl itself also has a checkered history. According to its website, the company was founded in the late 1940s by the Soviet occupation forces under the name "To the Red Tower (Zum roten Turm)." Ownership was later passed to the Communist Party of Austria (KPÖ), but this did not become public knowledge until 1980 when the KPÖ took the company to court over ownership disputes. In 2003, the company was finally sold to the Doppler Group.