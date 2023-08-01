Space Diplomacy: NASA Welcomes Argentina's Signing of the Artemis Accords
Argentina has officially become the 28th signatory to the Artemis Accords. At a ceremony at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires, Daniel Filmus, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, signed the document on behalf of Argentina. The U.S. space agency was represented at the signing by Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator. Argentine President Alberto Fernández and U.S. Ambassador to Argentina Marc Stanley were also in attendance.
The Artemis Accords represent a practical set of principles to guide cooperation in space exploration among nations, including those participating in NASA's Artemis program, Vindobona.org reports.
During the ceremony, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized the importance of U.S.-Argentina cooperation in space. He stated, "As the United States and Argentina celebrate two centuries of diplomatic relations this year, we know that our partnership will deepen over the next century through joint discoveries in space. Together with our co-signatories to the Artemis Accords, the United States and Argentina are setting a standard for the exploration and use of space in the 21st century. Our explorations will be peaceful, safe, and transparent."
Daniel Filmus also expressed his support for the Artemis Accords, emphasizing their contribution to the development of space activities with peaceful purposes on a global scale and to strengthening international cooperation with Argentina.
The Artemis Accords reinforce and implement key commitments of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, underpinning the commitment of the United States and signatory nations to the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Repatriation Agreement, and best standards of conduct and ethical practices supported by NASA and its partners, including the publication of scientific data.
Argentina's President Alberto Fernández welcomed the signing and stressed the importance of a government space policy. "It is very important to take this step because we must move forward in space development. We are convinced that this must be a state policy," he said. "We have done a lot to retain our scientists. We've always been interested in science and technology, and we believe this is the way to go."
In the coming months and years, more countries will sign Artemis Accords as NASA continues to work with its international partners to create a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space. Bringing new energy and capabilities to space exploration and discovery journey will be made possible through strengthening new and existing partnerships by diplomacy.