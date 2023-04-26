Space Diplomacy: International Space Partnership Funding by the UK Space Agency
In support of international partnerships, the UK Space Agency is launching a £20 million fund to leverage the UK's strengths, support new capabilities, and catalyze investment.
To strengthen partnerships with other space nations, the International Bilateral Fund (IBF) will initially provide up to £ 2 million. Over the next two years, additional funding will be available.
The IBF thus becomes the UK Space Agency's first dedicated fund aiming at building and strengthening relationships with strategic international partners and emerging space nations.
Using this funding, industry, academia, and research organizations can work on projects with international partners, such as bringing new services to market or supporting cutting-edge research.
According to the UK Space Agency's website, it is particularly interested in proposals from the USA, Canada, Australia, and Japan, but will consider strong proposals from anywhere. The call is due to close at noon on 9 June 2023; in this regard, you may find all the necessary information here.
Procedure of the cooperation
Under this first tranche of funding, the UK Space Agency will supervise approximately 30 projects with funding of up to £75,000 each, which will be overseen by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).
By developing relationships between UK organizations and international counterparts, these projects will stimulate knowledge exchange, engagement, and collaboration.
A successful phase one proposal could then be eligible for the second tranche of IBF funding, which will provide up to £1.5 million over 12 months to catalyze innovation across international partnerships.
UK Officials proud
Minister of State at the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, George Freeman, said, "The global commercial space tech sector is growing fast creating big opportunities for the UK to convert our longstanding space science excellence into a fast-growing commercial industry." Freeman added, "Backed by £20 million in government funding, these international partnerships will boost our commercial and scientific endeavors as we work with some of the world’s most dynamic space economies, creating more jobs and generating investment in the UK."
Dr. Paul Bate, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, spoke on the fund: “Successful international partnerships support our work to catalyze investment, deliver new missions and capabilities, and champion the power of space to improve lives.” Dr. Bate added, “This new fund will help unlock cross-border innovation, promote the exchange of knowledge, and strengthen the UK space sector’s relationships with strategic partners.”