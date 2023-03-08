Space Diplomacy: Petition to UN COPUOS by ESO and Astronomy Groups
In a paper submitted to the United Nations Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS), an international collaboration involving the European Southern Observatory (ESO) proposes a new Expert Group to protect dark and quiet skies.
Satellites launched into orbit around the Earth have improved our ability to communicate globally instantly; however, there are concerns about their effect on astronomical observations and the preservation of dark and quiet skies. There are currently over 8000 active and defunct satellites orbiting the Earth, and this number is expected to continue to grow. In the next decade, 100 000 satellites could be launched.
Increases in space traffic have already been noticed by astronomers. Optical and infrared observations are interfered with even from remote locations, which are specifically chosen to isolate telescopes from unwanted light pollution. Radio signals are also transmitted and received by these satellites, which are of particular concern for radio telescopes, such as ESO's highly sensitive Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array.
Light pollution is on the rise, and the new satellites are only exacerbating the problem. As a consequence, the Milky Way cannot be seen by more than a third of humanity (and 60% of Europeans). As a result of these new satellites, the few remaining dark sky reserves and radio-quiet zones are being invaded.
ESO's External Relations Officer and representative at COPUOS, Andrew Williams, stated, if there are 100 000 or more satellites, regardless of mitigations, they will have substantial impacts on astronomy. "Williams said, "There’s also a danger of impacting our ability to discover potentially dangerous asteroids, as well as damaging the pristine sky that has been a constant of humanity.”
Satellites have been oriented differently in space or less-reflective materials have been used in satellite construction to mitigate these effects. In addition, companies can provide astronomers with more accurate information about satellite locations, so that observatories can plan when and where to point their telescopes.
Satellite companies, governments, and astronomers must work together to implement these potential solutions. To balance the need to evolve the low-Earth orbit space economy with the need to protect astronomy and the night sky's pristine visibility, a cooperative approach involving all stakeholders is essential.
UN COPUOS facilitates discussion of space-related issues, in which ESO is a permanent observer. Several international efforts, including ESO's contribution, have been made to continue the discussion at COPUOS about the preservation of dark and quiet skies.
In addition to ESO, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) and the Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKAO), Chile, Spain, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Dominican Republic, Peru, and South Africa have endorsed the paper. To mitigate the impact of satellites on astronomy, a new Expert Group should report to STSC and seek inputs from global stakeholders.
COPUOS' Scientific and Technical Subcommittee (STSC) discussed the paper under a special agenda item on Dark and Quiet Skies.