Space Diplomacy: UNOOSA and United Kingdom on Global Space-Related Climate Action Efforts

Satellites in environmental monitoring programs include an optical sensor to monitor changes in the color of Earth’s surfaces, which can be used, for example, to monitor ocean biology and water quality. / Picture: © European Space Agency / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Organizations can use the report to identify collaboration opportunities and domains for future development and evolution as well as gain insight into how entities inside and outside the United Nations are using space for climate action.

There is a well-coordinated and evolving stakeholder landscape in climate science, research, and policy, according to the report. Coordination among stakeholders is challenging due to inconsistencies in the definition of climate action and services.

In the use of space for climate action, gaps have been identified in information-sharing efforts and networks. As an important component of successful and sustainable short- and long-term action, more could be done to improve cooperation and coordination in capacity-building.

Acting Director of UNOOSA Niklas Hedman said it was an important report: "Moving forward in climate action is not feasible without the fundamental and holistic overview of the current state of affairs. Enhancing our understanding of the stakeholder landscape allows us to generate valuable partnerships, reinforce efforts in areas with the best results, and deliver and develop services and solutions through well-informed decision-making. This report which is a product of the partnership between the UN and UK Government broadens our horizons and helps us navigate the next steps to maximize benefits for everyone.”

UK Space Agency Chief Executive Officer Paul Bate said: “We are delighted to be publishing this report at the time of COP27 since the imperative to find solutions to climate change is as strong as ever. Space data plays a vital and increasing role in the solutions being discussed globally and in so many different fora. Having a strategic view of how these international groups link together means we can focus our global effects and expertise in the most effective ways.”

UNOOSA