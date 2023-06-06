ESA Conference in Vienna: Importance of Space Research
European space exploration's current challenges and ambitions were presented at ESA's international symposium "Ready for the moon", co-initiated by the Austrian Federal Chancellery and held at Palais Ferstl in Vienna. The geopolitical, economic, and societal potential of Europe's future role in space exploration efforts was also discussed.
Experts and representatives from various European countries gathered to discuss the opportunities and possibilities of space exploration. The conference provided a platform for the exchange of ideas, knowledge and experiences to jointly drive the future of European space exploration.
Discussions focused not only on technological aspects but also on Europe's strategic importance in the global competition for space research and exploration. It was emphasized that space exploration is not only a scientific interest but also has an economic and societal dimension.
The European space industry offers numerous opportunities for innovation, growth, and the creation of highly skilled jobs. In addition, space research can provide important knowledge that can be used on Earth, whether in environmental monitoring, telecommunications, navigation, or addressing global challenges such as climate change.
The discussions at the conference clearly showed that Europe is capable of taking a leading role in space research and developing innovative solutions for the future. It was emphasized that close cooperation between European countries, industry, and scientific institutions is crucial to fully exploit this potential.
The conference ended with an agreement on increased cooperation and the outlook for future projects and missions. Chancellor Nehammer emphasized the importance of European spaceflight for the Republic of Austria and reaffirmed the country's commitment to continue investing in this technology of the future.
Overall, the "Ready for the Moon" symposium was an important step towards strengthening the European space community and advancing cooperation at the international level. It highlighted the importance of space research as a driver of innovation and as a pathfinder for better shaping the future.
Austria's Role at ESA
At the press conference, Chancellor Nehammer, together with the Director General of the European Space Agency (ESA), Josef Aschbacher, and Carmen Possnig, a member of the ESA astronaut reserve from Austria, emphasized the importance of space research for the Republic of Austria. He explained that space research is not an end in itself, but provides important insights to better shape the future.
Austria paved the way for space travel through the first Austrian astronaut, Franz Viehböck. This, he said, had led to a multitude of research projects and developments that were of incredible importance to Austria's economy, industry, and universities. He said that the possibility of exploring space, putting people into space, and, as a result, gaining new knowledge about the Earth made space travel an interesting and beneficial situation for everyone involved.
The Chancellor praised ESA as an outstanding project funded by 22 states. As a result, these states could benefit from the research results. Nehammer stressed the importance of space research for the future, explaining that certain circumstances cannot be simulated on Earth. Therefore, he said, space exploration is an important key to meeting the major challenges of the future.
The plan to land on the moon again is not an end in itself, but serves science and should above all benefit people to better shape their future, the chancellor said. Austria would therefore continue to cooperate with ESA and participate in its projects to further develop the country's research and development base. The chancellor praised the excellence of Austrian companies in the field of space technology and research and reiterated the federal government's goal of further promoting this.
Federal Chancellery of Austria