UNOOSA and Japan Foster Space Education with PNST Fellowship for Developing Countries

The Post-graduate Study on Nano-Satellite Technologies (PNST) Fellowship Program aims to empower students from developing or non-space-faring nations with advanced knowledge and hands-on experience in satellite development.

Each year, the PNST Fellowship Program accepts up to three students for its Master's Program (2 years duration) and three students for the Doctoral Program (3 years duration). Successful graduates will receive either a master's or doctoral degree from Kyutech, one of Japan's leading technology institutes, after a successful thesis defense. The program is part of UNOOSA's "Access to Space for All" initiative, reflecting a commitment to democratize space technology and its benefits.

The fellowship includes a generous grant under the Japanese government's scholarship, providing approximately 144,000 JPY per month for housing, food, local transportation, and other expenses. Additionally, candidates will receive an economy-class air ticket from their home country to Japan, and fees for matriculation, tuition, and entrance examinations will be covered by Kyutech.

This initiative is more than an educational opportunity; it's a bridge connecting the global community through space technology. Graduates of the PNST program are expected to return to their home countries and contribute to their national space activities, thus enhancing the capabilities of non-space-faring nations. Over the years, the PNST program has seen more than 60 graduates who have gone on to play significant roles in their home countries' space initiatives.

UNOOSA Director Aarti Holla-Maini and Kyutech's Professor Mengu Cho emphasize the program's role in fostering future leaders in space technology. They highlight how past participants have used their skills and knowledge to support and initiate space activities in their countries, contributing to socioeconomic development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The PNST Fellowship Program is currently accepting applications for its 2024 round until 5 January 2024. This opportunity is a testament to the ongoing commitment of UNOOSA, the Government of Japan, and Kyutech to expand access to space technology, promote its peaceful use, and support the development of emerging space nations.

