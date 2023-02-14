Japanese Embassy in Vienna Organized Reception On the Occasion of the Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor
A reception was held at the Ambassador's Residence on the occasion of His Majesty the Emperor's birthday. This was the first national holiday reception in three years after the Corona-related cancellation. About 250 guests attended, among them former Austrian President Dr. Heinz Fischer as the guest of honor. Additionally, it was exciting for the diplomacy that Ambassador Ryuta used his speech at the reception to outline Japan's foreign policy goals.
After a year of good relations between Austria and Japan already one other diplomatic anniversary, as Vindobona.org reported, the Japanese Embassy invited on the occasion of the birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito to the reception.
About 250 guests, among them former Federal President Dr. Heinz Fischer as the guest of honor, attended the solemn and dignified reception in the Ambassador's Residence.
On 8 February, our Mission and Embassy jointly held a reception to celebrate the birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan Approx. 250 guests enjoyed Japanese and Austrian music and Japanese food pic.twitter.com/ubohpxhCoh— PMissionJapan Vienna (@JapanMissionVie) February 14, 2023
In his welcome address, Ambassador Mizuuchi Ryuta began by expressing his sincere thanks to all guests for attending the reception at his residence on the occasion of the birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan.
His Majesty will turn 63 years old on Feb. 23. The Emperor's birthday also represents Japan's national holiday. Accordingly, this reception is of great cultural importance for Japanese representation.
Ambassador Ryuta also stated, "With the Corona-related gap of 3 years, this will be the first National Day reception we can celebrate together with you." Accordingly, all the guests were delighted.
Ambassador Ryuta, who was already in Vienna in the 1980s, also paid tribute to Heinz Fischer in his welcoming speech, "Furthermore, I am also particularly pleased to be able to recognize many familiar faces, even former Federal President Dr. Heinz Fischer, whom I have known since the 1980s as the then Federal Minister of Science. For your appearance as our guest of honor and great Japan connoisseur, I thank you from the bottom of my heart, Mr. former Federal President."
At the reception, Japanese musicians working in Vienna (a soprano and a pianist) entertained the guests with Japanese and Austrian songs. The singer was a young artist who had been sent to Vienna through a promotion program of the Office of Cultural Affairs of Japan. The guests enjoyed Japanese culinary specialties and drinks such as sake, wine and shochu (liquor) from different regions of Japan.
Japan's foreign policy goals in Vienna
It was also exciting for diplomacy that Ambassador Ryuta, who has been Japan's "new ambassador" in Vienna for only 6 weeks, is already serving as Japan's diplomat in Vienna for the fourth time and used the speech at the reception to roughly introduce Japan's foreign policy goals in Austria.
Ambassador Ryuta condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and said that the world order based on the "rule of law" has been shaken by Russia's actions.
As G7 chair in 2023, it will therefore be a great task for Japan, Ryuta said, together with other G-7 as well as all value-sharing countries, including Austria, to restore and maintain this "rule of law"-based world order. restore and maintain.
Also, it is important to bring on board the largest base of the whole world, including countries in the South, to jointly tackle global issues, such as climate change, energy, food, fair development financing, and health care.
Ryuta said he would do his best to promote Japan's engagement in both bilateral channels as well as to deliver it to Vienna through OSCE channels.
Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025
Furthermore, the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, in which Austria will participate as reported by Vindobona.org, as well as the city of Osaka was introduced via video and information on Japanese companies operating in Austria was offered.
Ambassador Ryuta also pointed out that at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, Austria will have the opportunity to strengthen the link between its "hidden champions" and Japan's economy, just as Japan first participated in the Vienna World's Fair under the Meiji government exactly 150 years ago and captured the hearts of all of Europe with its art, industrial and even agricultural products such as soybeans.
Furthermore, he mentioned that the interconnection of Japanese and Austrian industries is of increasing importance, as this is required by the current global economic situation, such as the need for secure supply and production chains or data security.