Japanese Embassy in Vienna Invites to the Japanese Summer Festival
This summer, the Japanese Embassy in Vienna and the Japanese Society in Austria will be holding their annual Japanese Summer Festival. At the Japanese International School in Vienna, the festivities will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. on 27 August.
As every year, the Japanese Embassy in Vienna and the Japanese Society in Austria are organising the Japanese Summer Festival this summer. The festivities, which are scheduled to take place on 27 August between 12 and 4 p.m., will be held at the Japanese International School in Vienna.
The programme of this year's summer festival includes musical performances with shamisen and drums, as well as dance and karate demonstrations. Shamisen is a three-stringed Japanese instrument with a long, narrow neck and a relatively small body.
Visitors will have the opportunity to fold origami, try calligraphy, learn the basics of Go, a Japanese board game. Visitors are also invited to take part in a tea ceremony, do handicrafts and try out various Japanese games.
As befits a "Natsumatsuri", Japanese food and drinks will also be offered. The event will take place outdoors and is free of charge. In case of bad weather, the festival will be held in the school building. The 2G rule applies at the event and wearing an FFP-2 mask indoors is recommended.
Programme:
12:00 Opening
12:20 Dance Soranbushi, students of the Japanese International School
12:35 Shamisen with Hibiki Ichikawa and Luke Burns
(13:15 - 14:15 Break)
14:20 Karate demonstration with Nobuyuki Nukina & Ikueikan Dojo
14:50 Shamisen with Hibiki Ichikawa and Luke Burns
15:30 Bon Odori for dancing along
12:30 Origami & Calligraphy & Go Workshop, Japanese Games, Tea Ceremony, Kite Making
12:30 Japanese food & drinks
The tradition of Japanese summer festivals
Japan is famous for its extensive summer festivals. Bright colours, grand floats or flower arrangements are typical for many of the so-called Matsuri (engl. festivals), which belong to the Japanese summer like the German Christmas market to December. Especially many festivals are celebrated after the end of the rainy season in Japan.
Japanese Embassy