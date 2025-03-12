Japan Business Talk: Lower Austria Prepares for Expo 2025 in Osaka

The open exchange between Austria and Japan of best practices and experience paved the way for successful economic cooperation. / Picture: © Japanese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The upcoming Expo 2025 in Osaka-Kansai offers Lower Austrian companies a valuable opportunity to open up new markets and intensify cooperation with Japanese partners. The “Japan Business Talk” took place in Lower Austria in order to prepare for this major event in the best possible way. The event was organized as a pre-event for the planned business delegation trip to Japan.

High-ranking guests and exchange at eye level

A special highlight of the event was the joint appearance of Japan's Ambassador to Austria, Akira Iwama, and Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner. Both emphasized the close economic and cultural ties between the two countries and discussed what can be learned from each other.

The event was complemented by a panel discussion with Prof. Wolfgang Mazal from the Faculty of Law at the University of Vienna, who is also Chairman of the Japanese-Austrian Committee for Future Issues. Important aspects for successful business activities with or in Japan were discussed together with representatives of Lower Austrian companies with links to Japan. Topics such as intercultural challenges, market entry strategies, and regulatory framework conditions were the focus of the exchange.

Economic significance of Expo 2025

Expo 2025, which will take place in Osaka-Kansai from April 13 to October 13, 2025, will be held under the motto “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”. Around 28 million visitors are expected and Austria will be represented with its own pavilion focusing on innovation, creativity, and research.

The Lower Austrian business delegation will travel to Japan from May 10 to 18, 2025. The aim of the trip is not only to visit the World Expo, but also to establish and strengthen business contacts. The delegation trip is being organized in cooperation with the Lower Austrian Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Lower Austrian Industries and AUSSENWIRTSCHAFT AUSTRIA.

Preparing for the Japanese market

Japan is considered an attractive but also challenging market for European companies. The event offered the participating entrepreneurs the opportunity to take an in-depth look at the special features of the Japanese economy and culture. The importance of long-term relationships, precision in negotiations, and the high expectations of Japanese business partners in terms of quality and reliability were particularly emphasized. The “Japan Business Talk” therefore served as an important platform to prepare Lower Austrian companies for Expo 2025 and potential partnerships with Japanese companies in the best possible way.

