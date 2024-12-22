Japan's Ambassador Ryuta Mizuuchi Ends his Term of Office in Austria

Prominent personalities such as Dr. Ursula Plassnik, Government Commissioner for Expo 2025 in Osaka, former Foreign Minister and EU Commissioner Dr. Benita Ferrero-Waldner and Member of the National Council Dr. Nikolaus Scherak, Chairman of the Austrian-Japanese Parliamentary Friendship Group, were also present.

A musical highlight

The evening was characterized by cultural highlights. A particular highlight was the performance by Japanese pianist Hibiki Sagae, who delighted those present with her interpretation of the piece “Kōjō no Tsuki” (“The Moon over the Castle Ruins”). This piece, originally composed by Taki Rentarō, was popularized in Japan by the Ukrainian-Austrian pianist Leo Sirota. The performance emphasized the cultural bridge between Japan, Austria and Europe.

Ambassador Mizuuchi, who began his fourth term of office in Vienna on December 17, 2022, looked back on two years of intensive diplomatic work in his speech. “My time here was short, but incredibly fulfilling. I am grateful for the support and cooperation I have received,” said the ambassador in his speech. He particularly emphasized the intensification of bilateral economic relations, which was particularly evident in view of the upcoming Expo 2025 in Osaka.

Focus on economic relations

Expo 2025, which will take place in Osaka under the motto “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, played a central role in the ambassador's term of office. Austria plans to be represented with a pavilion entitled “Composing the Future” and to establish new business relationships, particularly in the field of sustainable technologies. Ambassador Mizuuchi emphasized the importance of such platforms to further expand bilateral cooperation: “The Expo serves as a catalyst for innovative partnerships between our countries.”

Another milestone in relations between Japan and Austria was the establishment of the bilateral Committee for Future Issues, which brings together experts from both countries to discuss common challenges in the fields of business, technology and society. This model could serve as a model for further cooperation between Japan and Europe.

International cooperation in difficult times

In addition to bilateral relations, the ambassador also addressed global issues. He called for increased cooperation between like-minded countries, particularly in view of the challenges posed by the war in Ukraine and the global security situation. “Japan and Austria share common values and together can set an example for international cooperation,” emphasized Mizuuchi.

An emotional farewell

Ambassador Mizuuchi bid farewell to Austria with the remark that “sayonara” means “completion without ending” in Japanese. “Our encounter, which began here in Vienna, will continue in other places around the world,” he said, thanking his wife, who had always supported him during his diplomatic career, and his kitchen team, who brought culinary highlights from Japan to Vienna.

A phase of deepening

Ambassador Mizuuchi's departure marks the end of a phase of close cooperation between Japan and Austria, which was characterized by mutual respect and innovative projects. His commitment and vision have strengthened bilateral relations and form a solid foundation for the future. Austria and Japan look forward to a promising future of cooperation, which is likely to be given new impetus by Expo 2025.

Japanese Embassy Vienna