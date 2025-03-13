Meet Japan's Ambassador to the Republic of Austria

Ambassador Iwama conveyed the words of His Majesty the Emperor to the Federal President and announced his intention to work for the expansion and deepening of Japanese-Austrian relations. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/ Carina Karlovits und Peter Lechner/HBF

Born on January 10, 1963, Ambassador Iwama studied law at the prestigious Kyoto University and joined Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1986. Over the years, he has held various key diplomatic positions, including Minister-Counsellor at Japan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Envoy to Thailand and Germany, and Consul General in Düsseldorf. Before assuming his post in Austria, he served as Japan’s Ambassador to Bangladesh. His extensive experience in international affairs makes him a highly skilled diplomat who represents Japan’s interests with foresight and diplomatic acumen.

Strengthening Japan-Austria Relations

The diplomatic relations between Japan and Austria date back over 150 years and are characterized by close cooperation in politics, economy, science, and culture. Ambassador Iwama sees it as his primary mission to further strengthen these ties and bring new impulses to the bilateral relationship. A key focus of his work will be ensuring the safety and support of Japanese citizens living in Austria, as well as fostering engagement with Japanese communities across the country.

EXPO 2025 in Osaka – A Symbol of Collaboration

A major project that will further enhance economic and cultural cooperation between Japan and Austria is the upcoming World Expo 2025 in Osaka. Austria has been actively preparing for this international event with initiatives under the title “Road to EXPO 2025”. Ambassador Iwama emphasizes that the EXPO will serve as a platform for deepening exchanges in fields such as economy, academic research, and culture. Special attention will be given to strengthening collaborations in lesser-known sectors such as high technology and pharmaceuticals. Austria’s Lower Austria region will also be actively participating in the EXPO, demonstrating the strong economic ties between the two nations.

High-Level Diplomacy and Japan’s Role in the OSCE and OPEC

In addition to his role as Ambassador to Austria, Iwama also represents Japan at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), one of the world’s most important international institutions for promoting peace and stability. At a time of global uncertainties, marked by geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East, Iwama stresses the growing interconnection between security issues in Europe and the Indo-Pacific. Japan has long been an important partner of the OSCE and seeks to enhance cooperation, particularly in the areas of regional security and confidence-building measures.

Ambassador Iwama also met with the Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al Ghais. Their discussions focused on global energy policy challenges and future cooperation between Japan and OPEC. As the world faces energy crises and the urgent need for sustainable solutions, Japan continues to play a vital role in international energy policy.

Cultural and People-to-People Exchange as a Pillar of Relations

Beyond political and economic cooperation, Ambassador Iwama places great emphasis on cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Numerous city partnerships between Japan and Austria promote intercultural dialogue, with a notable recent example being the planned official partnership between Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna and Himeji Castle in Japan.

Additionally, the Working Holiday program between Japan and Austria has been revised: since December last year, participants can now take advantage of the program twice instead of just once in their lifetime. This change offers young people from both countries new opportunities to experience each other’s culture, work, and broaden their international perspectives.

A Diplomat with a Clear Vision

With Iwama Kiminori, Japan has appointed an experienced and visionary diplomat to Austria. His goal is to further solidify the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations, expand economic and scientific cooperation, and strengthen Japan’s presence on the international stage—particularly within the OSCE. In the coming years, it will be exciting to see what new initiatives he will bring to Japan-Austria relations.

More information about Mr. Iwama:

Birthdate January 10, 1963 Education March 1986 - Graduated from Kyoto University (B.A. in Law) Professional Career April 1986 Joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs September 2002 Head, Management and Coordination Division, Minister's Secretariat / Economic Cooperation Division October 2002 Secretary to the Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs September 2003 Counsellor, Permanent Mission of Japan to the United Nations and International Organizations in Geneva August 2006 Head, Loan Division, International Cooperation Bureau July 2007 Head, Oceania Division, Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau July 2009 Chamberlain to His Imperial Highness the Crown Prince October 2012 Minister, Embassy of Japan in Thailand June 2014 Minister, Embassy of Japan in Germany July 2018 Chief of Protocol, Ambassador, Ministry of Foreign Affairs January 2020 Consul General, Consulate General of Japan in Düsseldorf October 2022 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Bangladesh November 2024 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Austria (and Kosovo)

