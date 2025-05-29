“Tea for Harmony” in Vienna: Chinese Embassy Invites Guests to Intercultural Tea Salon

With the “Tea for Harmony" Yaji Cultural Salon, the Chinese Embassy in Vienna set an example for cultural understanding and the cultivation of diplomatic relations through a shared appreciation of centuries-old traditions. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

The event was part of a global initiative by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, which organized similar tea salons in New York, Paris, Colombo, Bern, Los Angeles, and other cities. The aim is to use tea as a medium to promote a deeper understanding of Chinese philosophy, aesthetics, and way of life—while also building bridges to other cultures.

Ambassador Qi Mei welcomed the guests and explained the deeper meaning of the Chinese character for tea (茶): it shows a person between plants and trees – a symbol of living in harmony with nature. “Tea stands for modesty, tranquility, and respect – values that should be cherished not only in China but all over the world,” she said.

Alles Gute zum Internationalen Teetag!

⁰Heute, am 21. Mai, feiern wir den 6. Internationalen Teetag – eine weltweite Würdigung der Teekultur und ihrer reichen Geschichte.

Tee ist mehr als nur ein Getränk: Er verbindet Kulturen und Traditionen auf der ganzen Welt.⁰Von den… pic.twitter.com/T5fyPLfZ9p — Qi Mei 亓玫 (@EmbQiMei) May 21, 2025

The evening's program was as varied as it was atmospheric: surrounded by traditional decorations and accompanied by the gentle music of the guqin – an ancient Chinese stringed instrument – visitors were able to experience various tea ceremonies, immerse themselves in the art of calligraphy, or attend lectures on the history and philosophy of tea. The highlight was a guided tasting of the finest teas from different regions of China, during which the origin, preparation, and cultural significance of each tea was explained.

UNESCO representatives were also present to highlight the importance of China's tea heritage. The traditional production methods and social customs surrounding tea were recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2022—a step that underscores the cultural and historical value of this practice.

Conversations during and after the tea ceremony revealed that the evening was not only an aesthetic experience but also a place of encounter. Many guests emphasized the importance of such initiatives in strengthening mutual understanding and cultural appreciation, despite geopolitical tensions. “It is impressive how a simple drink like tea can unfold such profound symbolic power,” said one participant from the diplomatic corps.

Chinese Embassy Vienna