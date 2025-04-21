Strengthening the Economic Bridge Between China and Austria at the 15th Investment Seminar in Vienna

The 15th seminar on “Austria as an Investment Location” was organized by the Embassy of the People's Republic of China. Ambassador Qi Mei opened the event and emphasized the importance of bilateral economic relations between China and Austria. / Picture: © Chinese and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

In her opening speech, Ambassador Qi Mei emphasized the strategic importance of economic cooperation between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Austria. She informed the participants about her government's new economic policy measures, which are aimed at “high-quality development” and a deeper opening of the Chinese economy. She paid particular attention to “Chinese-style modernization” - a buzzword for the technologically advanced and ecologically sustainable restructuring of the Chinese economy.

Zwischen China und Europa bestehen weder grundsätzliche Interessenkonflikte noch geopolitische Risiken. Wir sind Partner und helfen sich gegenseitig. Dies ist nicht nur eine historische Offenbarung der Entwicklung von den Beziehungen zwischen China und der EU, sondern auch der… https://t.co/ZLNq06dqsY — Qi Mei 亓玫 (@EmbQiMei) April 15, 2025

Qi Mei also criticized the United States' current “reciprocal tariff policy” towards numerous trading partners - including China - and advocated fair, multilateral trade instead. Against this backdrop, she emphasized Beijing's great willingness to further expand economic relations with Vienna. “We very much welcome it when Austrian companies make more intensive use of the Chinese market and actively seize the opportunities that arise,” said the ambassador.

On the Austrian side, representatives from the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economy, the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ), the Austrian Business Agency (ABA), and delegates from the provinces of Upper Austria, Salzburg, Styria, and Vienna took part in the talks. They presented the legal and economic framework for investments in Austria and emphasized the country's role as a stable, innovation-friendly location in the heart of Europe.

One of the main aims of the seminar was to promote practical exchange between the administration and the business community. Chinese company representatives presented their business models and shared their experiences in areas such as industrial production, renewable energies, and high-tech investments. They spoke about regulatory hurdles, but also about the many positive experiences with Austrian reliability, skilled workers, and infrastructure.

The atmosphere of the discussions was described by all sides as open, constructive, and forward-looking. The direct dialog was particularly praised, which not only helped to clarify detailed questions but also fostered trust between the players on both sides.

China promotes a new approach to international trade

Parallel to the Vienna seminar, Chinese Premier Li Qiang had an important telephone conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Li emphasized that relations between China and the EU are “steadily gaining momentum” and pointed out that both sides are now each other's most important trading partners. He emphasized that the economies were highly complementary and their interests were closely intertwined.

Li called for continued good and smooth high-level exchanges to strengthen mutual political trust and further expand practical cooperation. Conflicts and misunderstandings should be resolved in a spirit of dialog and mutual consultation. The aim is to further deepen and maintain stable relations between the European Union and China - despite international tensions and geopolitical challenges.

In this context, Li Qiang reminded the audience that “there are neither fundamental conflicts of interest nor geopolitical risks between China and Europe”. Rather, both sides are partners who support each other. According to Li, this is not only a historical insight from the development of bilateral relations but also a broad consensus within all political and economic sectors in China and Europe.

Another expression of this mindset is China's consistent rejection of the global trend towards protectionism and economic isolationism. While in other parts of the world the “tariff stick” is being wielded against multilateralism and the WTO-led trade system is coming under increasing pressure, China is deliberately opting for openness. By introducing a zero-tariff policy for agricultural products from 33 countries, Beijing is demonstrating its willingness to see trade as a bridge to cooperation.

In addition, the China-Europe freight train project, which now connects 227 cities in 25 European countries and over 100 cities in 11 Asian countries, is a symbol of this vision. It not only enables the smooth exchange of goods across continents but also opens up new markets for small and medium-sized enterprises - including in Austria.

“China brings love to the world instead of tariffs” is a succinct motto behind China's trade policy. Behind these simple words lies a comprehensive political concept: the vision of a “community of human destiny” in which international relations are based on responsibility, mutual respect, and economic cooperation - not on power politics or economic pressure.

The investment seminar is part of a broader Chinese strategy to diversify economic relations with Europe. Austria plays an important role in this - both as a location for Chinese companies within the EU and as a bridge for European companies to the Asian region. The organizers have already indicated that similar formats will be held regularly in the future.

The intensive exchange in Vienna shows that despite global challenges, both countries are focusing on dialog, cooperation, and a growing mutual interest in investment. The seminar could therefore be seen as a further milestone on the way to a deeper Chinese-Austrian economic alliance.

Chinese Embassy Vienna