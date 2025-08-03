Chinese Ambassador QI Mei Strengthens Relations Suring Working Visit to Salzburg

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Qi Mei (m.), was received by Governor Karoline Edtstadler (r.) and the State Parliament President Brigitte Pallauf (l.) for a working meeting at the Chiemseehof. / Picture: © Land Salzburg / Franz Neumayr

A key event during the visit was a joint meeting with Federal Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) and the President of the Salzburg State Parliament, Brigitta Pallauf. The detailed exchange of views focused primarily on deepening regional cooperation between China and Salzburg and further developing Chinese-Austrian and Chinese-European relations. The ambassador and her interlocutors praised the solid foundation of bilateral relations and expressed their desire to further intensify friendly exchanges and open up new areas of cooperation in order to take the strategic partnership to a new level.

The focus of the exchange was on the possibility of increased cooperation between Austria and China, particularly in the areas of e-commerce and green technology. Governor Edtstadler emphasized the already good economic relations, which are underpinned by the approximately 80 Salzburg companies currently operating in China.

Ambassador QI Mei also used her trip to cultivate strong cultural ties. She attended several events for the opening of the world-famous Salzburg Festival. There she met with the president of the festival, Kristina Hammer, and the artistic director, Markus Hinterhäuser.

The diplomatic exchange was complemented by meetings with other important figures. Her interlocutors included Wolfgang Eisl, Special Envoy for Chinese Affairs for the State of Salzburg, Jovanka Porsche, Chair of the Global Neighbours think tank, and Wolf Dietrich Heim, Austria's ambassador-designate to China.

Finally, the ambassador visited Salzburg companies that maintain close economic ties with China. The working visit underscores the mutual interest in a strong and multifaceted partnership that ranges from politics and business to culture. Another important point was the upcoming celebration of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Austria and China next year, which is expected to provide additional impetus for the bilateral partnership.

Chinese Embassy Vienna

State of Salzburg