Westbahn Continues Expansion with New Chinese Trains and High-Speed Trains for the South

The expansion to the south is part of a comprehensive offensive in which Westbahn is also pursuing plans to extend the line to Lienz, Bolzano, and Venice.

With the gradual commissioning of four new double-decker trains from Chinese manufacturer CRRC, Westbahn's fleet is growing to 19 sets. The investment for these trains amounts to 70 million euros. With this expansion, seating capacity will increase by 28 percent to just under 10,000 seats, enabling 66 daily Westbahn connections instead of the previous 60, and thus continuous half-hourly service to and from Vienna Westbahnhof.

Each of the new six-car trains offers 536 seats and a total capacity of over 1,250 passengers. Despite their greater length, Westbahn promises up to ten percent lower energy consumption. Passengers benefit from adjustable seats, power outlets at every seat, free Wi-Fi, and new NFC functions for “relaxed check-in” and luggage storage.

Owner Hans Peter Haselsteiner emphasized that despite being manufactured by CRRC, half of the trainsets consist of European components. At the same time, he criticized the long approval period of four years as “unreasonable.” The trains, which were ordered back in 2019, have completed a total of 300,000 kilometers in test operation. The trainsets are approved for use in Austria, Germany, and Hungary.

Sharp criticism: “Dam burst” caused by Chinese rolling stock

The purchase of Chinese rolling stock prompted the Vienna Chamber of Labor (AK) to take action, as reported by ORF. It described its use in EU passenger transport as a “dam burst” that jeopardizes Austria's key industry and future jobs. The AK called for a review of EU approval criteria and for tax money from the Klimaticketverbund (climate ticket association) to be tied to social and ecological criteria, as well as a minimum share of European added value.

The ÖBB Group Works Council countered Westbahn's general criticism of the financing of the rail system, as reported by Brandaktuel.at. It made it clear that the federal transport service contracts worth €1.5 billion criticized by Westbahn were not subsidies, but payment for services ordered to ensure mobility across the region, and that Westbahn itself benefited from the state-funded infrastructure.

High speed to the south from 2026

Westbahn's largest network expansion is imminent with the connection of the southern route: from March 1, 2026, the company will operate the new Vienna–Graz–Klagenfurt–Villach connection five times a day.

For this route, Westbahn is relying on three new Stadler SMILE high-speed trains (also known as IC250), which will travel at a maximum speed of up to 250 km/h. The 202-meter-long trainsets with eleven cars offer a total of 422 comfortable seats, 288 of which are in Standard Class.

The trains offer the usual Westbahn comfort, including leather seating, power sockets at every seat, free Wi-Fi, and bicycle storage. In addition, accessibility is ensured by two-level PRM entrances. As on the western route, the WestFixplatz service (free seat reservation when booking online) also applies to the southern route.

