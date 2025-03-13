Westbahn Expands: New high-speed Connection on the Southern Line From 2026

The private railroad line opens up Carinthia and Styria with its high-speed, comfort-equipped trains and represents competition for ÖBB. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Herbert Ortner, CC BY 3.0 DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en)

Since it was founded in 2011, Westbahn has established itself as a competitor to the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) and currently connects Vienna with Salzburg, Bregenz and Munich. With the new Südbahn connection, the company is now significantly expanding its route network and setting course for the southern route.

The construction of the Koralm Railway, which provides a direct connection between Styria and Carinthia, offers Westbahn a promising opportunity to expand its services. “We are bringing a new quality of rail travel to the south of Austria,” announced Westbahn Managing Director Thomas Posch. The aim is to attract not only long-distance travelers but also commuters to the new service.

Five daily connections and fast travel times

From spring 2026, five trains will run daily in both directions between Vienna Central Station and Villach. Stops are planned in Vienna Meidling, Wiener Neustadt, Semmering, Bruck an der Mur, Graz, and Klagenfurt. The journey time from Vienna to Villach will be around three and a half hours, and from Vienna to Graz around two and a half hours.

In the long term, the Westbahn is even planning an hourly service on this route, but this will require the completion of another major project: a more frequent service could only become economically viable once the Semmering Base Tunnel is completed, which is currently scheduled for 2030.

State-of-the-art high-speed trains for more comfort

Westbahn is relying on three brand-new Stadler SMILE high-speed trains from Switzerland for this new connection. These trains can travel at speeds of up to 250 km/h and offer a total of 422 seats. They are divided into three comfort classes: Standard Class (2nd class) with 288 seats, Comfort Class (2+ class) with 115 seats with more legroom, and First Class (1st class) with 19 particularly comfortable seats.

Special emphasis is placed on accessibility, as the trains have two level entrances that allow ground-level access for people with limited mobility. Sockets at every seat, bicycle racks and leather seating throughout are also part of the equipment. Another highlight: Westbahn offers its passengers a free WESTfix seat, i.e. a seat reservation included in the ticket price.

A challenge for ÖBB - new competition on the Southern line?

The expansion of Westbahn onto the southern line is bringing movement to the Austrian rail market, as reported by ORF. Until now, ÖBB was unrivaled on the southern line. With the Westbahn, a new provider is now entering the market, attracting passengers with modern technology and attractive services. Industry experts see this as a positive development for customers, according to the motto “Competition stimulates business.” At the same time, ÖBB could come under pressure to revise its offering, particularly in terms of pricing and service.

Expectations and economic prospects

The investment in the new connection is considerable. According to Westbahn CEO Posch, the purchase of the three new trains alone will cost around 120 million euros. Nevertheless, the company expects a quick return on investment. The new connection should be profitable by the third year after the start of operations at the latest.

Passenger acceptance will be a decisive factor in its success. Commuters and business travelers in particular could benefit from the fast connection. However, tourists traveling to Carinthia or Styria could also make greater use of the service. Westbahn has also set itself the long-term goal of further expanding its service. In the coming years, there could therefore be further connections or more frequent services if demand is high enough.

More choice for rail travelers in Austria

With the new southern line from 2026, Westbahn is bringing a breath of fresh air to the rail market. The fast connections, modern trains, and customer-friendly services make it an attractive alternative to ÖBB. The first few years will show whether the new connection proves to be an economic success in the long term. One thing is certain, however: for rail travelers, the new competition means one thing above all - more.

