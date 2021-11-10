Vienna Positions Itself in Its Target Markets with New International Relations Degree Program

The main site of the FH Campus Wien is located in Favoritenstraße in Vienna's 10th district. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Fh Campus Wien/Schedl, CC BY-SA 4.0

The degree program "IRUP: International Relations & Urban Policy" will be offered for the first time at the FH Campus Vienna starting this winter semester.

The new part-time master's program is intended to further expand and promote the "knowledge transfer" as well as the cooperation between Vienna and its partner cities.

In terms of content, the focus is on the topics of public services, mobility, digitalization, cultural promotion and social security.

A total of 20 students, the majority from the partner cities, can take the course.

At the invitation of the City of Vienna, the partner cities had the opportunity to nominate qualified employees from the city administration as well as from city-related companies for this new master's degree program.

Passing on knowledge simply, easily and intensively

The new, part-time course of study was presented by City Economic Councillor Peter Hanke together with ambassadors and representatives from partner countries at k47.

"To live this network theme on a high level is the goal of this course, in order to thus shape Europe together. There is a massive support in terms of scholarship for those who come to us now in the first course. In this way we try to pass on our knowledge in a simple, unproblematic and intensive way," explains Peter Hanke in an interview.

Eurocomm PR: Vienna's bridge to Europe

Since 1 January 2016, Eurocomm-PR has been responsible for Vienna's public relations in Belgrade, Budapest, Krakow, Ljubljana, Prague, Sarajevo, Sofia and Zagreb. Eurocomm-PR has foreign offices in all the above-mentioned cities, Bratislava is served by the head office in Vienna. The aim is to continue to strengthen Vienna as a hub in the heart of Europe, to promote exchange between the cities and to secure Vienna's presence in the target markets.

About the University of Applied Sciences Campus Vienna (Fachhochschule Campus Wien)

The FH Campus Wien is the largest university of applied sciences in Austria.

It offers bachelor's and master's degree programs as well as continuing education courses organized in seven departments: Applied Life Sciences; Engineering; Building and Design; Administration, Economics, Security, Politics; Health Sciences; Applied Nursing Science; and Social Sciences.

The FH Campus Wien is located at sites in Favoritenstraße in Vienna's 10th district, Muthgasse in the 19th district (at the University of Natural Resources and Applied Life Sciences Vienna), Campus Vienna BioCenter and Schloss Laudon in the 14th district.

University of Applied Sciences Campus Vienna - Fachhochschule Campus Wien