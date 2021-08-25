Central European University: Shalini Randeria Succeeds Michael Ignatieff

Professor Shalini Randeria has been elected to succeed Michael Ignatieff as the sixth rector and president of Central European University (CEU). Professor Randeria is the first woman to hold this position in CEU's history. Read more about Professor Randeria's election, her previous academic and professional experience, and Professor Ignatieff's tenure at CEU.

Central European University's (CEU) new rector and president, Professor Shalini Randeria. / Picture: © IWM Institut fuer die Wissenschaften vom Menschen - Institute for Human Sciences / Klaus Ranger

An international search process has concluded with Professor Shalini Randeria being elected Central European University’s (CEU) sixth rector and president by the Board of Trustees. She is replacing Michael Ignatieff and will be the first woman to serve in this role in the university’s history. The search was conducted by a Search Committee of trustees, faculty and staff in consultation with the University Senate. …

